Before the suspension of winter and spring sports contests by Intercollegiate Athletics, U.C. Davis junior Mar Alvear finished with a career-high five goals to go with an assist and six draw controls on the night, and host UC Davis rallied to close out the night, scoring seven of the final eight goals in the match before falling to visiting George Mason, 18-12 in women’s lacross, on Wednesday at UC Davis Health Stadium.
The Aggies fell to 3-3 overall on the year, getting a pair of late goals by Alex Agnew and scores from five others players, but could not dig all the way out of an 11-4 first-half deficit.
The Patriots, led by Deanna Balsama’s three goals and three assists, improved to 4-3 on the year, also getting a hat trick from Erin Donoghue.
George Mason opened on a 6-0 run before Alvear’s first score of the night broke up the streak, and UC Davis added scores by Kendall Seifert, Brooke Long, and Alvear again, to close out the first, but trailed by seven at the break.
Alvear’s 10th goal of the season opened the scoring in the second half, but the Aggies could not hold back another lengthy run by the Patriots, who added another 6-0 burst for a commanding lead. That’s when UC Davis began to claw its way back as Alvear netted back-to-back scores, Wilson and Myers added scores three minutes apart, and Larson and Agnew each found the back of the net in the final two minutes.
With her second-half score, Myers extended her point scoring streak to six, while Larson’s goal at the 1:56 mark gave her a goal in every match this season. Alvear’s five goals surpassed her previous career high of four set at Stanford earlier this season.
Larson and Kate Graham, the latter also adding six draw controls, finished with two assists apiece, while Addie Dearden contributed three ground balls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.