UC Davis junior Thomas Hutchison posted his fifth top-25 finish in five starts this season, closing out the 2020 Southwestern Invitational with a 1-over 217 to finish in a tie for 14th on Tuesday afternoon at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif.
As a team, the Aggies finished 11th with a 54-hole total of 903, just one shot back of North Texas and three shots clear of Augusta University. Host Pepperdine shot a final round 279 to finish at 14-under for the tournament and claim the title, easily outpacing second-place Arizona State and USC, which finished at 3-over.
The Waves’ Sahith Theegala won individual medalist honors following a final round 66, finishing at 12-under for the tournament to edge the Trojans’ day one leader Leon D’Souza, who finished one shot back.
Hutchison, who started the final round in fourth place once all the teams completed their second round that was suspended due to darkness, was even on the back nine thanks to three birdies in the first six holes, but struggled on the front despite an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole — one that he had birdied in each of the first two rounds.
The San Jose, Calif., native — who led the tournament in par 5 scoring at 12-under and paced the event with three of UC Davis’ five eagles over the 54 holes — ended the day with a 4-over 76.
Freshman Lucas Carper ended his tournament with a 1-over 73 to put him in a tie for 23rd — his third top-25 finish of the season in five starts. After ending the back nine at even par, Carper posted birdies on six and eight to offset a double bogey on the first hole en route to his 1-over finish.
Classmate Jacob Westberg finished in a tie for 50th, freshman Michael Shaw posted his second straight round of 79 in his collegiate debut to finish 69th, and freshman Mark Stephens rounded out the Aggies’ scoring group in 71st place.
The Aggies return to action on Feb. 6-8 for the three-day Amer Ari Invitational at the Waikoloa Kings Golf Course in Waikoloa Hawai’i.
– Jason Spencer
