UC Davis head women’s volleyball coach Dan Conners announced the addition of four high school standouts who have signed National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and athletic careers with the Aggies beginning with the 2020 season.
The group includes a pair of Southern Californians in Amara Aimufua (Woodland Hills/ SG Elite) and Casi Newman (San Clemente/ A4 Volleyball Club), Daly City, native Megan Lenn (Absolute VBC), and Olivia Utterback (Circle City Volleyball Club), who joins the UC Davis program all the way from her hometown of Plainfield, Ind.
“We are thrilled to announce this group of incoming freshmen,” Conners said. “This is a group that has a great combination of competitiveness, athleticism and skill. We are looking forward to getting in the gym with them and catching them up as quickly as possible. I expect that they will all find a way to contribute to the success of our team this coming season.”
Aimufua is a three-year varsity letter winner as an outside and opposite hitter. She posted a prep high 241 kills as a junior, hitting .309 on the season and earning second-team All-Mission League and PrepVolleyball High School All-America honors. She finished with 190 kills and hit 242 as a sophomore, helping Marymount High School to a berth in the section and SoCal Open Division finals. She also was a member of the track and field team as a freshman.
Lenn is a three-year varsity letter winner for the Fighting Irish as an outside and opposite hitter. She is a two-time West Catholic Athletic League selection as a sophomore and junior, including first-team honors in the former. She is a three-time SHC Scholar-Athlete Award winner and finished with 267 kills and hit .270 as a sophomore. Lenn finished her prep career with 171 kills and hit .253 as a senior. Team finished 31-7 as a junior, reaching the CIF regional semifinals, while winning 27 matches and gaining the regional semifinals as a senior, claiming WCAL and CIF Central Coast Section titles along the way in both years.
Newman was a four-year letter winner for the Stallions as a setter. She helped the Stallions to three straight South Coast League titles in her first three-prep seasons and a runner-up finish as a senior. Her team advanced to the CIF Southern Section championships in all four of her prep seasons, including quarterfinal berths in her sophomore-senior seasons. She also helped the Stallions to the CIF State regional finals as a sophomore and the first round of the state open division championship as a junior.
Utterback was a four-year letter winner in volleyball and three-year letter winner in track for the Quakers. She finished with 1,358 career kills, including a prep-high 435 as a junior (5.00 kills per set) and 432 more as a senior (5.14 kills per set). She also hit a prep-best .362 as a senior after hitting .339 as a junior and at a .331 clip as a sophomore.
The Aggies are coming off their third consecutive winning season in 2019, posting a 17-13 overall record and a 9-7 mark in Big West Conference play to finish in a tie for fourth. UC Davis made its first-ever postseason appearance as a Division I program last year and its first of any kind since 1996 when it faced Tulsa in the opening round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. The 17 victories were the most since 2012, while the nine league wins in the ever-difficult Big West were the most for the Aggies since 2015.
After the regular season, UC Davis placed three student-athletes on the All-Big West first team for the first time in the history of the program with senior Lauren Matias, as well as sophomores Josephine Ough and Mahalia While, picking up honors. Sophomore Jane Seslar also earned a spot on the All-Big West honorable mention squad.
– Jason Spencer
