UC Davis freshman Evanne Turner finished with a career-high 15 points – all coming from behind the three-point line – to lead a long-range barrage for the Aggies, but a late third-quarter run by No. 5-ranked Stanford erased a four-point advantage and lifted the Cardinal to a 67-55 victory on the road Saturday.
UC Davis’ overall record dropped to 4-8 following the defeat, shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc as half its baskets came from long-distance on the day.
The Aggies had three players score in double figures, led by Turner, who hit 5-of-12 from the field and 5-of-8 from deep to go with six rebounds. Senior communication major Katie Toole tacked on 13 points for her 12th consecutive double-digit scoring performance and two steals and junior psychology major Mackenzie Trpcic helped out with 10 points and six assists.
Junior cell biology major Cierra Hall added a team-high eight rebounds – five of those on the offensive glass – while sophomore anthropology major Kayla Konrad added seven more.
The UC Davis defense was effective at taking away the basketball in Saturday’s game, forcing 14 Stanford turnovers. Those takeaways turned into seven points on the offensive end of the floor. Toole’s two steals led the way individually for the Aggies.
After falling behind 17-7, UC Davis went on a 7-0 run with 2:09 left in the first quarter, culminating in a three from Turner, to narrow its deficit to 17-14. The Aggies continued to close the gap, cutting the Stanford lead to 19-17 by the end of the first period.
UC Davis kept the Cardinal (11-1) from increasing their lead before going on an 8-0 run, highlighted by a three from Trpcic, to take a 28-22 lead. The Cardinal cut into that lead, but the Aggies still enjoyed a 32-30 advantage heading into halftime. UC Davis was strong from deep in the period, knocking down three three-point shots to account for nine of its 15 points.
UC Davis then lost its advantage in the third quarter and trailed the Cardinal 46-41 entering the fourth. UC Davis played well near the basket, scoring eight of its nine points in the paint.
Stanford kept widening its lead in the fourth, constructing a 60-50 advantage before UC Davis went on a 5-0 run, finished off by Trpcic’s jumper, to shrink the deficit to 60-55 with 2:57 to go in the contest. Stanford responded and outscored the Aggies the rest of the way, ending the game with a final score of 67-55. UC Davis fired away from deep in the quarter, knocking down three shots to account for nine of its 14 points.
