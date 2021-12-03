Several years ago then-sports editor Jon Gudel asked me to do what we called an “obligatory” story about the Laguna Creek girls basketball team. In those days we would try to write at least one story about every EGUSD team no matter how terrible they were. The idea was (and frankly, still is) to try to write about all our local athletic teams. But, this one I knew at the time was going to be a stretch.
I went to the Laguna Creek gym soon thereafter and was about the 15th person there. Even parents were staying away. Memory tells me that season the Cardinals had one win, yet I talked to a very nice woman who was the coach, smiled the whole time and had a great attitude about her team that frankly lacked talent. They were giving it the good ‘ole college try and actually having fun. That left a positive memory in my mind when I walked out. The story that followed was actually easy to write, I recall.
Now about nine or 10 years later the Cardinals’ girls basketball team is taking its turn at kicking butts. In the first three games this winter (and not against the Sisters of the Poor, either) their average margin of victory has been 45 points. Those wins have come at the expense of Capital Christian, Edison and Sheldon.
The upturn started eight seasons ago when energetic, always-grinning Cody Norman moved over from Florin High School. He knew at the time he had nowhere to go but up with Laguna Creek basketball.
“Yeah, I think they won maybe six games total the previous two seasons combined,” Norman recalled this week. He then chuckled, “It took me a while, too.”
He didn’t take credit personally for the recent success on the court which includes a 28-4 season in 2019. That group that lost a heartbreaker in the Sac-Joaquin Section semi-finals against Del Oro and made it to the second round of the CIF NorCal Regionals.
“I know the school several years ago made a move with starting academies that strengthened the school academically,” Norman said.
From that commitment to classroom excellence, he began to see student/athletes that knew what commitment to sport meant. After basically losing 2020-2021 to the pandemic, Norman now has a group of seniors hungry for a full season, most four-year varsity players.
“All those little nuances I’ve had to coach, to teach basketball I.Q., they already know it,” he explained. “I find we’re having to fine tune stuff instead of teaching new stuff.”
For Norman’s squads over the past many years, everything starts on defense.
“We’re trying to get easy buckets from our defense,” he said. “We’re re-implimenting the stuff from two years ago and we probably have only about 25 percent of that we’ve put in.”
And even with such a fast start to 2021-2022, Norman says his team still has a way to go.
“Even with (the big margin of victories thus far), we’re still not satisfied as a coach and as a team,” he claims. “We’re going to go all out on defense. We’re really going to pressure teams and get those easy buckets.”
Now seniors, the Cardinals follow the leadership of Ahhray Young and Zoe Tillery. Young has already signed a National Letter of Intent to play next season at Tulsa University.
Once again Laguna Creek will have to beat McClatchy, Grant and Monterey Trail for another Metro Conference championship.
“I don’t want to say its surprising that this team may be my best one, because when you look at my team from two years ago that made it to the second round of NorCals, we lost two starters from that team that moved out of state,” Norman said. “Going into this year the question in our mind has been, ‘Can we replace those two? Are we going to be as strong?’ Thus, far we’ve shown it isn’t going to be a problem.”
Success in girls basketball at Laguna Creek isn’t new. The Cardinals won the Section Division I championship in both 2003 and 2004 and were runner-ups in 2002.
A great way to watch the Cardinals is to head out Friday and Saturday to Elk Grove High School. They are playing in the annual Bill Cartwright Classic this weekend.
