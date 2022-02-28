When it comes to some of our sports alumni from Elk Grove there are a few who really stick out in our memories. One of them is Gavin Reinwald.
The 6-3, 238-pounder (today’s measurements) had a great high school career at Elk Grove as a tight end on three of Chris Nixon’s best teams between 2014 and 2016. Anytime Jayden Machado, the quarterback at that time, needed to complete a pass he chucked it somewhere close to Reinwald and the tall redhead figured out a way to haul it in.
That ability to catch a football to go with his size earned Reinwald a way onto the Cal football team in Berkeley.
“It was one of the best situations I was exposed to,” is how he described his five seasons there.
By almost a fluke, he got the opportunity to play his freshman season in 2017.
“The starter, Ray Hudson, went down two weeks into fall ball,” Reinwald said. “He broke his ankle. They had planned on redshirting me, but with him hurt I was the next guy up in line.”
He played in every game that year
Sophomore season was a redshirt one because the Bears brought in a transfer from Michigan.
Then in 2019 he dealt with a rotator cuff tear along with a hairline fracture on his collarbone. Still, Reinwald toughed it out and split time at tight end.
Cal barely played any games in 2020 and in 2021 Reinwald struggled to get reps.
Now, with the assistance of an additional year of eligibility the NCAA offered its athletes because of the pandemic, Reinwald wanted to spend what is in essence his sixth year of college elsewhere.
“I was trying to determine do I want to move back home, get a job or try to go into (pro football)?” he said. “I just didn’t think I was done with football, and I didn’t feel like I was ready for the NFL. I decided to do another year of free education, come (to Texas) and play some more football.”
Thanks to a connection with a former Cal coach, Reinwald has moved on to the Lone Star state of Texas, more specifically Houston, where he’ll be a graduate student at Rice University.
“This is an insane academic school, plus I’ll be living in a major city,” Reinwald said.
The chance to play one more season of football excites Reinwald.
“Just getting another opportunity where I can come in and be one of the starting guys, that’s cool,” he said.
Rice plays in Conference USA.
Reflecting back on his days at Elk Grove, Reinwald remembers his junior season, 2015, when the Herd were 13-0 going into the Sac-Joaquin Section championship game against Folsom, who was having one of its best seasons ever, as well. The Bulldogs won a 42-35 shootout with the Herd in the championship game.
“Even to this day I am still really close to the guys from that team,” Reinwald said. “That was a memorable year for us.”
That season Reinwald, when he wasn’t blocking for Ryan Robards (who rushed for 2,884 yards and 43 touchdowns that season), was busy catching 45 passes for 853 yards and 13 touchdowns. His senior season, Reinwald bested those numbers with 60 receptions for 933 yards and 17 TDs.
He would love to have those numbers in what may well be his final year in football this fall.
"Gavin is a tremendous football player and person who makes everyboyd around him better," Nixon recently recalled. "I'm excited for the Rice Owls football team. They got a great one."
