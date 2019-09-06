After losing to Capital Christian, Cosumnes Oaks knew if it wanted to pick up their first win of the season against McNair, they needed to make some adjustments.
The Wolfpack were thoroughly outplayed by the Cougars in their season opener, and only managed to muster seven points in new head coach Andrew Bettencourt’s spread offense while giving up 32 on the defensive side of the ball.
Against McNair, it was clear from the beginning of the game that adjustments made during practice, and a home field advantage makes a big difference.
Cosumnes Oaks were able to score touchdowns on their first three drives of the game and lead from start to finish against the Eagles en route to a 44-7 victory last Friday night at Cosumnes Oaks High School.
“We dialed in and corrected some things from last week and we performed a lot better,” Bettencourt said.
“We had to look at ourselves and not our opponents and we still feel like there is room for improvement.”
Early on, the Wolfpack established the ground game with the zone option run between quarterback Anthony Grigsby and running back Christian Ridgway.
Ridgeway scored Cosumnes Oaks’ first two touchdowns in the first quarter with runs of nine and 28 yards, respectively.
In addition to the first-quarter touchdowns, Ridgeway added two more touchdown runs later in the game to cap off an impressive night.
“He was rumbling out there,” Bettencourt said of Ridgeway.
“He is a feisty guy and our line was clicking on all cylinders which makes the possibilities endless for our run game.”
With Ridgeway and the rest of the Wolfpack running backs giving the Eagles problems, Grigsby was able to capitalize on the outside with his receivers to compliment the ground attack.
Grigsby threw two touchdowns on goal-line fade routes to Kaikai Stephenson and Ishmael Rehberg of three and nine yards respectively.
“We tried to put him in situations to make him successful and I thought he had a good game,” Bettencourt said of Grigsby.
“We were able to sustain drives and keep the ball moving and the clock moving which is nice.”
In addition to the two touchdown passes, Grigsby developed a strong relationship with receiver Austin Taylor and was able to make connections on quick slant patterns.
As the offense controlled the line of scrimmage to allow Grigsby, Ridgeway and others to continuously move the ball on offense, the Wolfpack defense was able to do the same and keep McNair from establishing themselves.
Cosumnes Oaks’ defensive line, and in particular Tristan Weaver were able to beat blockers and get into the McNair backfield.
In the second quarter alone, Weaver recorded three sacks on Eagles quarterback Alex Luevano and recovered a fumble for the Wolfpack.
“He is a leader and has been playing at a high level since we got him,” Bettencourt said. “We wanted to take the run away and force them to air the ball out and we did that.”
Fresh off his first win as head coach of Cosumnes Oaks, Bettencourt will look to focus his team for its next game this Friday on the road against River City. The Raiders will come into the game winless through two games after losing last Friday to River Valley.
“I’m excited to get my first win and there is more to come,” Bettencourt said.
“From what I have seen River City like to run the ball and have a few kids that have good speed.”
