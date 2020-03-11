Travis Adams threw seven scoreless innings, Steven Moretto homered and drove in three, and Sacramento State shut out the UC Irvine Anteaters, 8-0, to take Sunday’s series finale.
With the win, Sacramento State improves to 9-6 overall. The Anteaters, meanwhile, fall to 8-7.
Travis Adams (2-1, 1.57) was brilliant on Sunday, facing just two over the minimum through seven scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, walked none, and struck out seven. The sophomore needed 86 pitches to get through seven, throwing 67 for strikes.
Adams’ seven innings Sunday matched his career best, a mark he set just a week ago in a win at home against Santa Clara.
The right-hander lowered his season ERA to 1.57 and raised his strikeout-to-walk ratio to 9.50.
Behind Adams, Brady Rodriguez made his team-leading seventh appearance, throwing a scoreless eighth. Stone Churby closed things out for the Hornets with a scoreless ninth to lock down the shutout.
The trio combined to strike out nine while walking none. For the weekend, seven different Hornets pitchers combined to strike out 25 while not walking a single batter in 25.0 innings of work.
Of those seven, the trio of weekend starters – Adams, Parker Brahms, and Scott Randall – have walked just three batters in 72.1 innings of work this season.
With Adams dealing, the offense also found its footing Sunday, tagging the ‘Eaters for eight runs while matching its season-high with 13 hits.
For the second time in the series, Sacramento State struck first, going ahead 1-0 in the second inning on a Steven Moretto sacrifice fly. Moretto was responsible for driving in three of the Hornets’ eight runs on Sunday, finishing 2-for-4 with a sac fly, an RBI-single in the fifth inning, and a solo home run in the eighth. The blast was the junior’s first of the season.
In addition to Moretto, four others had a multi-hit afternoon against the ‘Eaters, including three-hit games by both Dylan McPhillips and Jorge Bojorqeuz.
McPhillips was 3-for-4 with an RBI, a run, and a walk while Bojorquez went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI.
Keith Torres drove in two runs on Sunday with a two-out, two-run base hit in the top of the ninth, capping the scoring for Sacramento State. He was 2-for-5 with the two RBI and a walk in the series finale.
Ryan Walstad had Sacramento State’s last mutli-hit performance of the afternoon, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Walstad is now hitting .333 and owns a .469 OBP, both best on the club.
After taking two from the Hornets on Friday and Saturday, UC Irvine managed to put just three runners on base the entire game. The ‘Eaters went down in order in six of nine innings and had just one real opportunity to score, but left a man stranded on third to end the fifth inning.
UC Irvine used six different pitchers on Sunday, with none throwing more than 2.0 innings. Michael Frias (0-1, 1.35) drew the start for the Anteaters and picked up his first loss of the year.
The road action continues for Sacramento State as they next play at San Francisco on Tuesday, March 10. First pitch for Tuesday’s midweek matinee is set for 2:30 p.m. PT at San Francisco’s Benedetti Diamond.
The road action continues for Sacramento State as they next play at San Francisco on Tuesday, March 10. First pitch for Tuesday's midweek matinee is set for 2:30 p.m. PT at San Francisco's Benedetti Diamond.
