Weekly Recap
Baseball:
Cosumnes River College baseball went 3-0 last week with a sweep of Diablo Valley College to improve their record to 17-13 overall and 10-8 in the Big 8 conference. In game one, the Hawks won with a 6-2 victory on the road. TJ Czyz improved to 6-2 and added seven strikeouts to his season total of 79, he currently sits in second in the state in total strike outs. Czyz went eight innings with four hits allowed and one earned run.
On the offensive side, the Hawks combined for 10 hits on offense. Judah Morris tallied two RBI along with former Thundering Herd second baseman Carter Harris who went 3-for-4 on the day. Royce Tsumura went 2-for-3 on the day with a RBI and run scored.
Game two was at CRC on a warm day and the ball was flying around the yard. The Hawks and Vikings traded runs all game with the Hawks pulling out the 18-12 victory thanks to a five-run fifth and seven-run sixth inning. Judah Morris picked up his sixth home run on a solo shot to lead off the second inning. From there, Morris was walked and hit by a pitch. Along with the RBI, Morris scored four runs. Harry Owen went 2-for-4 from the leadoff spot and tallied five RBI, including a bases loaded 3-run triple. JD Madrigal went 4-for-5 with four RBIs, along with a 2-for-4 three RBI effort from Nick Solorzano.
In the rubber match of the series, the Hawks bats continued to stay hot as they brought home the sweep with a 13-2 victory. Louis Manning got the start and delivered six innings of 3-hit ball, only allowing one run. Harry Owen continued to do damage at the top of the lineup, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Rudy Rodriguez went 2-for-6 with four RBIs to pace the Hawk offense. Nick Solorzano went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a double. Rylan Aikens pinch hit late, hitting a 2-run double.
Softball:
Not to be outdone, the Hawk softball team went 3-0 improving their record to 21-9 including a 15-3 Big 8 Conference mark. As of 3/29, CRC was ranked 9th in the State. Tuesday saw the Hawks travel to Modesto with the Hawks earning the 10-2 victory. Ashlee Toy picked up victory No.15 going six innings, allowing one earned run and eight Ks, along with going 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored . Nicole Saravia went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, along with Gabirella Lipsky’s three RBI effort and a stolen base.
Saturday saw the Hawks take on cross-town rival Sacramento City College in a home doubleheader. The Hawks scored early on a RBI single by Victoria Ochoa which plated Leandra Coronado. Toy took the early lead and rode the momentum for her 18th win on the season. Toy used the wind to her advantage a few times as the 30 mph gusts played havoc on any balls in the air to left field. Toy went seven innings, allowing four hits with seven Ks in the shutout effort.
Game Two saw the Panthers scored a pair of runs in the first inning and three in the fifth to take an early 5-0 lead. After a slow start, the Hawks answered with three runs of their own in the fifth before scoring three in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with the victory. Danielle Pfennig went four innings before running into trouble in the fifth inning, which led to Toy being reinserted. Toy pitched three innings in relief, only giving up two hits, while striking out four and picking up victory number 18. Tamisha McBride went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Mary Baccay and Ashlee Toy tallied an RBI in the seventh inning. With two runners on and a tie game, Victoria Ochoa came up to bat and hit a ground ball up the middle to bring in the winning run.
