As we enter the spring track and field season, there has been an athlete who is taking the sport by storm. This athlete has finished top two in multiple track and field events including the 60-meter hurdle at the Winter Championship Qualifier meet and the 300-meter dash at the Winter Track and Field Championships.
Their resume includes setting personal records in the 300-meter hurdle with a time of 39.83 seconds and the 150-meter sprint with a time of 17.03 seconds, respectively.
His name is Stephen Dahdouh. Dahdouh is a 17-year-old from Elk Grove, and he currently attends Pleasant Grove High School. Given all of these accomplishments at a young age, how does he stay focused and block out distractions moments before running an event?
“I try to focus on my breathing, try to clear my mind,” Dahdouh said,” Focus on the finish line, focus on the race”.
Track and field practices are separated by workouts. Mondays are acceleration, Tuesdays are tempo, Wednesdays would be Max-Velocity, Thursdays are tempo again and Fridays are pre-meet with a couple of block starts and relay exchanges.
Dahdouh practices hurdles on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Both hurdle practices focus on certain areas of hurdling. Tuesday’s hurdle practice consists of building from two hurdles to 10 hurdles, and Thursdays are for 300-meter hurdles.
Dahdouh credits his coach Tony Gates and his middle school days with why he became a hurdler.
“ My coach kinda just threw me in there. It just worked out because I’m tall,” Dahdouh said," In middle school, I did hurdles for fun.”
Becoming a top-tier athlete isn’t done without help. Meet Pleasant Grove’s track and field coach Tony Gates. He describes Dahbouh’s work ethic as "tone-setting".
“ He’s in my cadre. I have a small cadre of seniors and maybe juniors, who set the tone,” Gates said. "We have kids that will start in the late fall. They start doing more conditioning stuff, repeats, 400s, 500s, it's not easy and I’m not there all the time. Stephen is there all the time. Nobody works harder than he does.”
Gates further explained that Dahdouh outworks people and uses his physical gifts, despite not having the typical build of a hurdler. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall , the ideal height being 6 feet tall or taller.
Dahdouh didn’t stand out his freshman year, according to Gates, and he broke out in his sophomore season.
“ He was a freshman and coaches tended to focus on the kids that were going to get scholarships,” Gates said." I think the best coaches are able to touch all the kids. The sophomore season is when he broke out and he’s a member of my track club in the summer.”
Dahdouh finished in the top 10 in four hurdling events his sophomore year.
His workouts and training have not gone unnoticed. Dahdouh’s teammates are paying attention to not only his accomplishments, but the work he does to achieve them.
“ I think he’s a great role model and he knows what he’s doing,” Madison Rametes, a first-year track and field athlete, said. "He keeps us on task and if we ever need help no one is afraid to ask.”
Bryant Clofer- Armstrong, a sophomore, says Dahdouh’s workouts, “Inspire aggression. I watch him as he runs in practice and on the meet days, when he shoots out those blocks it inspires me to be aggressive, when I do my race, when I focus on myself,” Clofer-Armstrong said.
Dahdouh’s future goals are to make the CIF State Track and Field championships for the 110-meter hurdles, after not making it last year. He also wants to qualify for the Mount Sac Relays, after not making it last year for not having a good enough time. He finished with a time of 15.64 seconds.
