Madison Neola is only five years removed from the volleyball court at Elk Grove High School. She had one more year of college left and was looking forward to a future life with her fiancée, Shaunard Harts, her high school sweetheart, who she followed to Sioux Falls, S.D., where he was playing football for the University of Sioux Falls.
But, on April 3 of this year those dreams, and desires, all took a wicked left turn. She was diagnosed with a brain tumor.
“I began the symptoms in the left side of my (right) eye and I went in and (the doctors) told me I probably have M.S.,” Neola explained. “I called my family and they were all upset, so then (the doctor) called me in for an MRI. The following day – this all happened so fast – they called saying to come in and bring somebody with you.”
Being at the time at college in South Dakota, she didn’t have family around and Shanard was at work. So, she pleaded with the medical technician to tell her over the phone the results of the MRI. That’s when she was told her she had a tumor.
And, this wasn’t a typical brain tumor, it was one the doctors said was inoperable. Plus, it was so rare that Neola was asked to visit the world-renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., for an examination.
“They told me only about 300 people worldwide a year are diagnosed with this kind of tumor,” she said. “And because it is in such a delicate spot, on the brain stem, there just aren’t many options.”
The doctors at the Mayo Clinic asked to take a biopsy, but Neola and her family turned them down because the potential risks were just too great.
It wasn’t long before the negative effects of the tumor disabled her. She now struggles with the nerves in the left side of her body and has double-vision in her right eye. It’s hard to grip anything with her left hand and, though she can walk, it’s only for brief periods of time.
Doctors advised Neola to begin a regime of chemotherapy and radiation in order to shrink the tumor and, hopefully, she’d regain some of her faculties. In May, Madison took up her sister’s offer to move to Arizona where she could live and be taken care of by the sister. Plus, there’s a branch of the Mayo Clinic not too far away. Their parents sold their home in Elk Grove and also moved south.
The chemotherapy regimen started with a hope of some success. Instead, the treatments made her violently ill.
“I originally did radiation and chemo for six weeks and then my doctor said, ‘Take a month off, then it is your choice, but we want you to do six more months of chemo,’” Neola explained. “I said there is no way I can do that, so I said, ‘No.’”
As Neola struggled emotionally to recall the experiences of the past four months, it was evident she had experienced the worse time in her young life. The chemo treatments caused her to lose 75 pounds. She graphically talked about her all the health ailments she experienced over the spring and summer as a result of the medical treatments.
“Once you stop doing chemo you start detoxing from that and I got really sick,” Neola recalled tearfully. She spent two weeks in the hospital dealing with all the negative side effects.
Still, through it all, there was a certain measure of success. An MRI in September showed the tumor has begun shrinking.
“The radiation has shrunk the tumor, but when parts of the tumor started falling off, it made me nauseous and sick,” Neola said.
However, the negative effects physically haven’t improved. Now, she spends much of her time in therapy hoping to regain all her physical abilities.
“I go to physical therapy twice a week for my leg, twice a week for my hand, once a week for my eye, so, yes, it’s hard, but I’m motivated to get better,” Neola said.
The doctors still want her to continue the chemotherapy and radiation, but Madison has decided to try a whole host of what most in the medical profession would regard as alternative treatments. There’s no way, she says, she wants to do chemo again.
“I’m trying some Eastern medicines,” Neola said. “There are lots of supplements. I watch the way I eat. There’s quite of list of things I’m doing – I.V.’s, oxygen chambers, LED light therapy, acupuncture- I do a lot of stuff.”
Through all the suffering, Neola continues to hold a strong faith in God and hopes to be an inspiration to anyone who might be diagnosed with the same kind of tumor and be suffering in a similar manner.
“I know God is with me,” she said tearfully.
Then she paused, cried for a moment, then continued.
“I believe that all of this happens for a reason. I want to be an advocate for people who have this. I don’t know if there are young people going through this, but after they read this maybe they can think, ‘Boy, if she can do this, then I can do this.’ I want this all to be told because after it Is all said and done I definitely will have a story to tell.”
