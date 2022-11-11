None of the Elk Grove Unified Division I football teams playing Friday night in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s quarterfinals looked anything at all like they did in the previous 12 weeks. It was as though an ugly stick was used on Elk Grove, Sheldon and Monterey Trail, someone yelled,”Cooties” and the magic that got each of those three clubs this far in the 2022 season suddenly evaporated.
All three local squads were thoroughly handled by their respective opponents and the football season is now over, well, except for the area’s only private school, Bradshaw Christian. The Pride played some good defense throughout its Division VI game at Marysville, winning 21-7. The No. 5 seeded squad now moves on to take on No. 1 Summerville on Nov. 18
Central Catholic 56, Monterey Trail 29
The lone home game in Elk Grove was at Mark Macres Memorial Stadium. But, it was Nov. 11, Veterans Day, no school at Elk Grove Unified. So, there was virtually no student section, no band, which gives a Monterey Trail home game a constant buzz. It was there, just a few parents. The relative quiet was evident, especially to the Mustangs who were handled on the field unlike any other team this season, Folsom and De LaSalle included.
A disappointed head coach T.J. Ewing noticed.
“I have no idea, I couldn’t put a finger on it,” he said. “Now, (Central Catholic) is good. Let’s not forget to give them credit. They play a tough schedule.”
Ewing added the lack of quality opponents in the last half of the season prevented his squad from being totally prepared for a team with the talent of a Central Catholic.
“This is what we lack, we want to play in a tough league,” Ewing said. “If you play in a tough league, you are like us, where we’re a resilient community, we don’t look at outcomes, we look at the process, that’s what we’ve preached and taught at our school for 19 years. So, we are not afraid to play in a league where we lose a couple games every year.”
The Mustangs have now won every Metro Conference game since 2018 by an average of 44 points.
On Friday, the Raiders didn’t have to punt all night. They put together quality offensive drives, made Monterey Trail’s offense fight for every yard, eliminating the big play, something of a trademark of the Mustangs’ veer.
“They played at a different level and we weren’t ready for that,” Ewing said.
The Raiders’ Tyler Jacklich led the attack with four touchdown, three in the third quarter alone when Central Catholic pulled away from a 21-7 halftime lead. Jacklich had 1,758 yards rushing in the regular season with 24 touchdowns.
It will be Central Catholic’s fourth appearance in the semifinals in the last five years next Friday when the Raiders will travel to No. 1 Folsom. The program has a Section-best 20 championships.
With the loss, this ends Monterey Trail’s string of three straight seasons in a Sac-Joaquin Section championship game.
Ewing is promising he will continue to petition the Section office to move the football program, at least, into the Delta League to be with the other Elk Grove Unified schools that all have about the same size enrollment and more competitive football programs than the Metro. Stay tuned on this because in January the Section will begin league re-alignment talks which would begin with new league setups in 2024.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Central Catholic (8-4) 7 14 28 7 56
Monterey Trail (8-3) 0 7 6 16 29
Folsom 52, Sheldon 8
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Sheldon (8-4) 0 0 0 8 8
Folsom (10-1) 14 14 14 10 52
Oak Ridge 37, Elk Grove 14
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Elk Grove (8-4) 7 0 0 7 14
OakRidge (9-2) 13 17 7 0 37
In the fourth Division I game Friday undefeated St. Mary’s was upset by Turlock, 51-50, in a thriller.
All the Delta League teams are now finished with football with Jesuit losing to Rocklin in the Division II playoffs, 34-13.
Bradshaw Christian 21, Marysville 7
The Pride gave up a touchdown to Marysville on the first drive and then played great defense the rest of the way. Gabe Vineagas had a key interception late in the game to squelch a Marysville drive. Ethan Rickert tossed several key passes while Mateo Mojico and Brandon Burden ran the ball well all night for Bradshaw.
Burden scored on an 8-yard run in the second quarter. Nathan Zeppieri had a three-yard TD in the second quarter and added a five yard run in the third quarter.
They now move on in Division VI to face No. 1 Summerville, a 35-0 winner over Esparto Friday.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Bradshaw Chr.(9-2) 0 14 7 0 21
Marysville (7-4) 7 0 0 0 7
