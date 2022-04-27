Here’s another sport for a high school athletic director, already pulling out their hair over the current ones they oversee, to be dealing with soon. It’s beach volleyball. Because we have beaches in California and the sport is already popular in the Summer Olympics and on a few college campuses, it may be coming soon to a school near you.
California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) just sanctioned the sport for the first time this spring and then over the weekend Playfly Sports Properties and G3 Minerals announced their partnership in support of the newly CIF-sanctioned sport. California-based G3 Minerals is a natural sand producer which processes the sand near the city of Byron
“We look forward to our partnership with G3 Minerals as CIF member schools look to invest in the newly sanctioned sport that is Beach Volleyball,” stated Meaghan Manghera, General Sales Manager of CIF at Playfly Sports Properties. “As this sport grows in popularity all over California, we are proud to have the support of G3 Minerals in providing a first-class Beach Volleyball playing surface to our student-athletes.”
G3 Minerals will provide an educational webinar to CIF member schools this summer that are looking to build or maintain their own courts. Will anyone in Elk Grove be interested?
A little digging and I found out that four CIF sections, the Southern, Los Angeles, San Diego and Central Coast, established formal beach protocols and began competition.
In the Southern Section, more than 100 schools got sand between their toes and organized teams, some with only two pairs. They played until April 16 this first year, with no sanctioned championships because the threshold of 20 percent of the Section’s 581 schools playing beach had not been met. Only 60 more to go!
There are no planned championships in the Central Coast, either. Those pairs get to play until May 6, however.
In the Los Angeles Section, the calendar calls for a Pairs Championship to be conducted on April 29, with up to 24 pairs competing. A team championship is on the schedule for May 7.
The San Diego Section also is planning a championship, with two divisions.
It just seems as though there might be some interest locally in beach volleyball. CIF already sanctions sports such as badminton and lacrosse but those sports have been met with limited interest around our city. In the southern portion of the Sac-Joaquin Section there are schools with badminton teams. In lacrosse, only eight teams in the Section field a squad, none in Elk Grove.
Franklin ranked third by Maxpreps
I am not a fan of rankings or ratings except when they may determine post-season seedings or even when they determine whether or not a team makes the playoffs, such as basketball. Baseball and softball rankings, however, sort of help us know ahead of the post-season who to look out for.
In baseball, Woodcreek is the top-ranked team in the Section with a 16-1 record and a rating of 23.6, according to Maxpreps. Rodriguez, undefeated at 21-0, has a 21.7 rating. Third is Franklin at 19.9. Elk Grove is currently ranked 12th with a 16.0 rating.
In this week's State Rankings, CalHiSports has Franklin 13th. Woodcreek has the No. 6 with De LaSalle No. 7. Elk Grove and Jesuit are outside the CalHiSports' Top 25 and in a group entitled, "Teams on the Bubble."
In softball, Del Oro has the top ranking with a 17-2 record and a rating of 29.6. Vanden (13-0) is second at 24.8. Third is Folsom (12-4) with 24.1 and fourth is Sheldon (14-4, 23.9). Elk Grove is ranked seventh with a rating of 23.0.
CalHiSports has a different take of our area softball teams in this week's State Softball Rankings. St. Francis which is ranked fifth by Maxpreps is our area's top ranked team at No. 11. Elk Grove, which was 11th last week, was dropped to No. 18 by CalHiSports because of some recent losses to Notre Dame of Salinas and a loss to St. Francis. Vanden is 20 and Sheldon is ranked 21. Neither Del Oro nor Folsom are ranked by CalHiSports.
Herd wins opener vs. Jesuit
Elk Grove baseball's 5-4 win Tuesday over Jesuit was a big one for the Herd, who was reeling a bit a few weeks back after being swept by Franklin. The Herd has now won four Delta League games in a row, sit at 10-3, tied with the Marauders in second place. The Wildcast sit atop the Delta at 12-3, but are idle this week.
A.J. Hutcheson went the distance tossing an eight-hitter for Elk Grove.
The two rivals play Thursday at Wackman Field at 4 p.m.
We might add that five Delta League teams make the playoffs this year. At this point everyone has a chance to make it - Pleasant Grove (4-12 Delta), Sheldon (3-9) and Cosumnes Oaks (2-11) sit in the bottom of the standings, but know they are not totally out of the race.
Mustangs looking strong in Metro Conf. softball
Monterey Trail came into the week at 2-2 in the Metro Conference but 8-5 overall with a young squad. Yesterday, they were victorious at Kennedy, 8-2. With a total of 11 hits with multiples from Sydney Carter, Analina Barajas and Aniyah Whipper. Aniyah Whipper got the win after pitching all seven innings and striking out 10.
PG Tracksters at Mt.SAC
Tony Gates has one of the area’s most active track and field programs and also one of the largest with more than 100 competitors. Last weekend he took some of his more elite runners to the Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut. The women’s 4x800m team of Bridgete Schramm, Natalie Underwood, Alina Solis and Juliana Kellen took third place with the fastest mark in school history.
The men’s 4x1600m team placed second. Those guys were Chas O’Bear, Justin Gip, Michael Le and John funderburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.