The City of Elk Grove’s oldest high school has had a storied history of athletics, especially in the last 45 years. There’s been six Sac-Joaquin Section championships in football, ten of them in baseball and two in softball.
But, there hadn’t been a State Championship. Until now.
That feat was accomplished Saturday when the 28-6 boys basketball team defeated Foothill High School of Santa Ana, 62-56, to win the CIF Division II trophy.
Sure, Elk Grove’s heralded wrestling program has had five individual State Champions, and almost had a sixth this year when Annika Miles placed second in her weight class in Bakersfield. But, a team state championship? This is a first and something remembered in the post-game news conference at Golden One Center Saturday, site of this memorable accomplishment.
“These things come and go, 1995 was our last Section championship game, we’re going to keep the momentum going and hope It does give the school and the community a boost,” Herd coach Dustin Monday remarked.
Monday, who grew up in Elk Grove and remembered as a young boy being at the ’95 Section championship game at ARCO Arena and later played at Elk Grove, wasn’t alone. A big home crowd from Elk Grove traveled to Golden One to be a part of this on Saturday.
“The small town showed up tonight, there was a lot of people from all over Elk Grove tonight,” he said. “It is literally historic, unprecedented, so much to be proud of.”
CIF officials were also appreciative because of all the 12 State Championship games over two days being played at Golden One, this game featured a school from the immediate area.
The post-game celebration on the floor after the final buzzer was an emotional one, too. After all the players received their gold medals, the CIF Championship trophy was handed out and then hauled around by the players, tears flowed. Particularly, from Monday’s eyes.
“Thank you for letting me be a part,” Dustin Monday said to his players. “It’s been a long four-plus months, but you all did this.”
In the media room he acknowledged how close he, his assistant coaches and the players had all become.
“It’s like a family, absolutely,” Monday said. “I joke with them I take care of them more than I take care of my own kids at home.”
It hasn’t always been that successful for Monday who wrapped up his seventh season as head varsity coach. In 2017-2018 his team was 0-14 in the Delta League.
“I am in this just because I love basketball and I want to help young men be better young men,” Monday reflected. “If we end up 0-14 I look at it the same if we are 28-6, what we finished at this year. I enjoy it the same, I treat it the same because at the end of the day I am in service of the young men at the school.”
Following that winless Delta League season the group of Ameere Britton, DaJon Lott, Jordan Hess, Karlos Zepeda and Grant Golonka came to Elk Grove as freshmen. Most of them went right to the varsity squad. Britton started the next four seasons. He knew together they could be successful.
“We stayed the course and stuck to Elk Grove basketball and that was the difference,” Britton said.
Zepeda put it this way: “When we all came to the same high school I knew we all could do something special.”
Those who have covered high school sports for many years also pointed out that it was because of two of Elk Grove’s best basketball teams that the CIF even began a state championship tournament. According to Cal Hi Sports, the 1975 Thundering Herd team led by seven-foot center Bill Cartwright won the NorCal Tournament of Champions, a forerunner of the State Championships. In three games at the Oakland Coliseum, Cartwright’s presence helped draw 29, 587 fans. The next season CIF took over and formalized post-season play.
The state championship is the just the second one earned by a basketball team from the Elk Grove Unified School District. In 2013 Pleasant Grove's boys team, coached by John DePonte, won the Division I championship.
