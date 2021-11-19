The high school basketball season tips off this evening around the Sac-Joaquin Section and it will be a big day for both Kim Manlangit and Monalisa Santos. The former Franklin High School teammates are making their debut as head girls varsity basketball and assistant varsity basketball coach, respectively, when the Wildcats hosts Will C. Wood.
“I’ve been having my eyes on getting back into coaching once again,” Manlangit said. “I’ve been saying to myself, ‘Let’s get firm in your career first, get your first year out of the way and see what opens up.’ Right before the pandemic we said, ‘How cool would it be if we could both coach together.’ I just threw that up in the universe.”
They had dinner with a former teacher at Franklin who told them the girls basketball job opened up. Then-Wildcat coach Jesse Formaker wasn’t going to coach any longer thus, Manlangit thought now would be the time to step in and coach the program she so loved.
“I did the whole interview process and that (hiring) panel was either people I coached for or teachers I had,” she said. “It felt like home and I felt right at home and thought this all made sense.”
Manlangit and Santos graduated in 2010 after playing for coach Kay Parsons at Franklin. Manlangit was the starting point guard who basked in her love of basketball despite there being a series of knee injuries which likely kept her from ever experiencing her potential.. Manlangit grabbed at the opportunity to play initially on the collegiate level at San Joaquin Delta College before playing a couple seasons at UC- San Diego.
It was the pain and suffering of knee injuries that led Manlangit into a degree in physical therapy. Eventually, she earned a doctorate. Thus, formally we should call her Dr. Manlangit, a title she humbly receives when asked.
“(The injuries) was honestly the start of everything,” she admitted. “When I got hurt it made me look at physical therapy as a career. The ‘PT’ helped me play in college after being hurt in high school. Those (knee) ACL tears sort of defined me in my young adulthood and it catapulted everything after that. I treat a ton of ACL athletes.”
After leaving grad school in 2019 she moved back to the Sacramento area and got a job at Hi Performance, a sports physical therapy business in the Arden Fair area. That’s her real job.
Most afternoons and evenings, though, she’s coaching at Franklin, the fun job.
“It’s like a perfect storm, if you, will,” Manlangit explained.
She actually got her first coaching job in 2015 as an assistant coach to her mentor, the late Larry Price, when he was coaching the girls’ program at Elk Grove. Manlangit was on the bench alongside Price in 2016 when the Lady Herd made it all the way to the CIF Division II Championship game.
Following Price’s death, Manlangit went to graduate school in 2017 for her doctorate and put coaching on hold
She’s promising her Franklin teams will use techniques she’s learned at each place she’s played.
“There’s definitely some Larry Price in our defense,” Manlangit said. “And, we have some Delta (College) in our fast breaks and transitions, and we have some UCSD in our half-court offense and defense.”
In essence, there hasn’t been any high school basketball in California since the 2019-2020 season, even though teams did get in a few games in May and June of 2021. Thus, Manlangit is like most basketball coaches in trying to figure out how good (or how poor) their teams will be in 2021-2022.
“This will be as energetic a team as I’ve been around,” she said about her Franklin squad. “I think they are real eager about playing after the pandemic. They are already adapting to the system I am putting out there.”
Some of the girls Manlangit will count on is Tamaria Rumph, a transfer from McClatchy, along with Jade Edinburgh and Kaitlyn Juarros.
Local H.S. Games Friday:
Boys Basketball
Elk Grove vs. Manteca
Pleasant Grove vs. Laguna Creek
Sheldon vs. Corona - Centennial
J. Serra vs. Cosumnes Oaks
Girls Basketball
Will C. Wood vs. Franklin
Monterey Trail vs. Inderkum
