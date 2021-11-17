Elk Grove Babe Ruth wants to celebrate 60 years of age 13- to 15-year-old baseball in the Elk Grove area in the spring of 2022. The league moto is “teaching the love of the game since 1962.” To honor and memorialize the thousands of players and coaches who were a part of that organization the league is reaching out to the community to try to gather as much information as possible in advance of opening day 2022, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 2.
Plans include ceremonies and the publishing of a commemorative program for that day. League officials are asking players from the early 1960’s to contact Doug Penney, Elk Grove Babe Ruth 60th Anniversary chairman at coachdoug6@icloud.com Any pictures or historical facts about 13- to 15-year-old baseball in Elk Grove would be appreciated.
The league website is: www.eghardball.com. They are open for registration for the 2022 spring season for all players ages 13-16 (birth dates 5/1/2005-4/30/2009).
