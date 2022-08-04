School: Valley

Nickname: Vikings

Head coach: Jason Kelley

(yrs as head coach): 1st

2021 Record: 1-7 (0-5 Greater Sacramento League)

Assistant Coaches:

Christian Lazo, Logan Camp, Michael Brown, Stephen Bunch, Angel Moya, Matthew Lara

Top returning players (positions in paratheses):

            1.Eric Placencia (C/DE)

            2.Andy Harper (T/DT)

            3.Stacy Phillips, Jr. (S/RB)

            4.Latuila Tuungafasi (MLB/TE)

            5.Jeffrey Keo (DB/WR)

Top varsity newcomers:

            1.Christian Gonzalez (QB/DB)

            2.Carmine Bermudez

            3.Cory Browning

