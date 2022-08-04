School: Valley
Nickname: Vikings
Head coach: Jason Kelley
(yrs as head coach): 1st
2021 Record: 1-7 (0-5 Greater Sacramento League)
Assistant Coaches:
Christian Lazo, Logan Camp, Michael Brown, Stephen Bunch, Angel Moya, Matthew Lara
Top returning players (positions in paratheses):
1.Eric Placencia (C/DE)
2.Andy Harper (T/DT)
3.Stacy Phillips, Jr. (S/RB)
4.Latuila Tuungafasi (MLB/TE)
5.Jeffrey Keo (DB/WR)
Top varsity newcomers:
1.Christian Gonzalez (QB/DB)
2.Carmine Bermudez
3.Cory Browning
