(Editor's Note: Due to the NWS' heat advisory forecasted through the weekend, most high schools have pushed back kickoffs for the junior varsity games to 6 p.m. and varsity to 8 p.m.)
There is something about this time of the year in high school sports when football kicks off the season. It is the one sport which draws the largest crowds, generally gets all the student body involved and brings out residents of the local community. We get our first look not just at our football players, but the marching band makes its debut, the cheerleaders perform at halftime, the student section gets fired up with their unique chants and cheers and the snack bars start grilling the hamburgers.
This Friday night’s “Week Zero” schedule has a good lineup starting with the return of a former EGUSD coach, Joe Cattolico, bringing into town his Granite Bay Grizzlies, to face off against Elk Grove with a veteran line and a young backfield. Meanwhile, Division II runners-up last season, Monterey Trail, travels to Folsom to try to tackle the Bulldogs who don’t rebuild, but just reloads. They’ve won six out of the last eight Division I championships.
The Mustangs have played for a Section championship each of the past three seasons, two in Division I and last year in Division II. They will be a formidable opponent for the Bulldogs.
A team that looks really talented this year is Cosumnes Oaks. They have a tough opponent in Oak Ridge and head coach Casey Taylor, so we will know how good the Wolfpack are really quick.
Sheldon may have the top squad in the Delta League and they are at River Valley Friday. Expect Jesiah Machado, Scott Nixon and teammates to have a big game.
Coach Joseph McCray makes his debut at Franklin as the Wildcats play at Woodcreek. Another first year coach is Jason Kelley at Valley. The Vikings host Atwater.
It will be Josh Crabtree, version 2.0, returning from 10 seasons away from high school football and now on the sidelines of Pleasant Grove. The Eagles host Lodi Friday.
The Florin Panthers are loaded with optimism with coach Dan Davis and they are at Mountain House. After a strong scrimmage last Friday at Esparto, Bradshaw Christian should roll right into Lathrop and return with a win.
In this edition of the Citizen you’ll find a full schedule of games this season. We’ll have scores and statistics of our local games posted late Friday nights at EGCitizen.com. During the games follow us on Twitter @JohnHullEG or @EGCSports.
If you didn’t get our 2022 Citizen Football Preview in last week’s edition there are copies available at the main offices of Valley Oak Press, 604 N. Lincoln in Galt. Or click on this link: https://issuu.com/valleyoakpress/docs/foot-0812-16
