School: Pleasant Grove

Nickname: Eagles

Head coach: Josh Crabtree

(yrs. as head coach): 1st

College: Macalester College (St. Paul, MN)

2021 Record: 3-7 (1-5 Delta League) 

Assistant Coaches: Rob Strickland, Tony Gates, Jason Rossow, Rod Guerra, Tim Gildea, Brock Rhodes

Top returning players (positions in paratheses):

1. Noah Gula (LB, RB)

2. Jalen Kennedy (DB, WR)

3. Milan Reilly (LB, TE)

4. Xavier Porter (LB, WR)

5. Ryder Knight (DL, OL)

Top varsity newcomers:

1. Weston Pereira (QB, S)

2. Cole Davis (QB, S)

3. Jaden Vasquez (WR, DB)

John Hull has been a part of the sports scene in Elk Grove since moving to the city in 1999. Hull originally came on board the sports staff of the Citizen in 2007, retired in 2019, but returned as the Citizen's sports editor in 2021.