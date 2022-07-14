School: Pleasant Grove
Nickname: Eagles
Head coach: Josh Crabtree
(yrs. as head coach): 1st
College: Macalester College (St. Paul, MN)
2021 Record: 3-7 (1-5 Delta League)
Assistant Coaches: Rob Strickland, Tony Gates, Jason Rossow, Rod Guerra, Tim Gildea, Brock Rhodes
Top returning players (positions in paratheses):
1. Noah Gula (LB, RB)
2. Jalen Kennedy (DB, WR)
3. Milan Reilly (LB, TE)
4. Xavier Porter (LB, WR)
5. Ryder Knight (DL, OL)
Top varsity newcomers:
1. Weston Pereira (QB, S)
2. Cole Davis (QB, S)
3. Jaden Vasquez (WR, DB)
