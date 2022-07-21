School: Laguna Creek

Nickname: Cardinals

Head coach: Ryan Nill

(yrs as head coach): 4 years

College: Sacramento State

2021 Record: 5-5 (3-2 Metro Conference) 

Assistant Coaches:

Mark Nill

Mark Eddy

Zack LaLonde

Jeff Barmby

Jerry Haynes

Allen McCoy

Top returning players:

1.  Malachi Bean-Seay (Senior- WR/DB)

2.  Isaac Hallbourg (Senior- TE/DE)

3.  Titus Novak (Senior- RB/LB)

4.  Declan Follette (Junior- OL/DL)

5.  Armon Thortona (Sophomore- RB/LB)

Top varsity newcomers:

1.  Halim Tholley (Junior-WR/DB)

2.  Ray Luke (Junior- WR/DB)

3.  Tommy Pantega III (Sophomore- OL/DL)

email: egsports@valleyoakpress.com

Twitter: @EGCSports

John's Twitter: @JohnHullEG

Sports Editor

John Hull has been with the Citizen sports department since 2007. His background is in radio and television then spent 15 years as a media production teacher at Cosumnes River College and Luther Burbank High School, retiring in 2019.