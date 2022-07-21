School: Laguna Creek
Nickname: Cardinals
Head coach: Ryan Nill
(yrs as head coach): 4 years
College: Sacramento State
2021 Record: 5-5 (3-2 Metro Conference)
Assistant Coaches:
Mark Nill
Mark Eddy
Zack LaLonde
Jeff Barmby
Jerry Haynes
Allen McCoy
Top returning players:
1. Malachi Bean-Seay (Senior- WR/DB)
2. Isaac Hallbourg (Senior- TE/DE)
3. Titus Novak (Senior- RB/LB)
4. Declan Follette (Junior- OL/DL)
5. Armon Thortona (Sophomore- RB/LB)
Top varsity newcomers:
1. Halim Tholley (Junior-WR/DB)
2. Ray Luke (Junior- WR/DB)
3. Tommy Pantega III (Sophomore- OL/DL)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.