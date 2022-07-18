School: Elk Grove
Nickname: Thundering Herd
Head coach: John Heffernan
(yrs as head coach): 6
College: Sacramento State
2021 Record: 8-4 (5-1 Delta League)
Reached Div. II semi-finals
Assistant Coaches:
James Pale
Moe Loller
Justin Wade
Brandon SooHoo
Ervin Kendall
Jay Ridley
Leron Hill
Chris Nesbitt
Top returning players:
1. Simione Pale (RG/DT)
2. Isea Liu (LB)
3. Mason Vazquez (FB/LB)
4. Jeremiah Rosales (RB/OLB)
5. James Minot (OL/DL)
Top varsity newcomers:
1. David Hale (QB)
2. Brandon Sullivan (OL)
3. Zach Niemeyer (S)
4. Dylan Archuleta (QB)
