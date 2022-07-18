School: Elk Grove

Nickname: Thundering Herd

Head coach: John Heffernan

(yrs as head coach): 6

College: Sacramento State

2021 Record: 8-4 (5-1 Delta League)

            Reached Div. II semi-finals

Assistant Coaches:

James Pale

Moe Loller

Justin Wade

Brandon SooHoo

Ervin Kendall

Jay Ridley

Leron Hill

Chris Nesbitt

Top returning players:

            1. Simione Pale (RG/DT)

            2. Isea Liu (LB)

            3. Mason Vazquez (FB/LB)

            4. Jeremiah Rosales (RB/OLB)

            5. James Minot (OL/DL)

Top varsity newcomers:

            1. David Hale (QB)

            2. Brandon Sullivan (OL)

            3. Zach Niemeyer (S)

            4. Dylan Archuleta (QB)

