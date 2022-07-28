School: Cosumnes Oaks

Nickname: Wolfpack

Head coach: Martin Billings

(yrs as head coach): 2nd

College: Oregon State University

2021 Record: 5-5 (3-3 Delta League)

Assistant Coaches:

Lew Lassetter, George Smith, Jack Pfau, Will Hightower, Thomas Leech, Aaron Ross, Ryan Lewis, Dan Kaiser

Top returning players (positions in paratheses):

            1. Jared Quenga-Sr (WR, DB)

            2. Ranvir Mahli-Sr (QB, LB)

            3. Jeremiah King-Sr (RB, DB)

            4. Darrin Francis-Sr (OL, DL)

            5. Jaiden Carranza-Jr (OL, DL)

Top varsity newcomers:

            1. Mason McFarland-11 (WR, DB)

            2. Myles McFarland-11 (WR, DB)

            3. Walter Greco-11 (OL, DL)

            4. Alex Muhammed-11 (WR, DB)

            5. Brandon Lambert-10 (RB, LB)

            6. Issac Duran-10 (WR, DB)

            7. Kam Totton-10 (WR, DB)

Sports Editor

Sports Editor

John Hull has been with the Citizen sports department since 2007. His background is in radio and television then spent 15 years as a media production teacher at Cosumnes River College and Luther Burbank High School, retiring in 2019.