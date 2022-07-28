School: Cosumnes Oaks
Nickname: Wolfpack
Head coach: Martin Billings
(yrs as head coach): 2nd
College: Oregon State University
2021 Record: 5-5 (3-3 Delta League)
Assistant Coaches:
Lew Lassetter, George Smith, Jack Pfau, Will Hightower, Thomas Leech, Aaron Ross, Ryan Lewis, Dan Kaiser
Top returning players (positions in paratheses):
1. Jared Quenga-Sr (WR, DB)
2. Ranvir Mahli-Sr (QB, LB)
3. Jeremiah King-Sr (RB, DB)
4. Darrin Francis-Sr (OL, DL)
5. Jaiden Carranza-Jr (OL, DL)
Top varsity newcomers:
1. Mason McFarland-11 (WR, DB)
2. Myles McFarland-11 (WR, DB)
3. Walter Greco-11 (OL, DL)
4. Alex Muhammed-11 (WR, DB)
5. Brandon Lambert-10 (RB, LB)
6. Issac Duran-10 (WR, DB)
7. Kam Totton-10 (WR, DB)
