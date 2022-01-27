A very remarkable achievement will continue at Elk Grove High School. Its wrestling program, under head coach Pat Coffing, Thursday maintained its undefeated string of Delta League/Delta Valley Conference dual matches. After defeating a quality Franklin squad, 41-27, Herd wrestling has now won 19 consecutive league championships.
“In my first year, we beat Sheldon in a dual, but lost to them in the league championship,” Coffing recalled. “We then won 18 (championships) in a row, we did not wrestle last year, and this is 19.”
During that streak, Elk Grove hadn’t lost a dual match to a league opponent, not since a loss to Woodland in Coffing’s first season, 2002.
On Thursday, Franklin’s state-ranked wrestlers, Khristian Dove, Ammar Kahn and Ahmaad Lewis all defeated their opponents via pins which are six team points apiece, but Elk Grove was able to respond with three pins along with two major decisions and a tech fall.
“Getting pins were huge,” Coffing said. “I’d have to say my own kid (Wyatt) came through with a big pin. Cameron Hancock gutted it out in a match he wasn’t favored in, Brady West, a freshman, being asked to go into the lineup and Gio Bellecci. Way to suck it up.”
Bellecci won his 197-pound match via a 2-1 decision but got sick between the second and the third periods.
“Gio seals the deal. Both teams came to wrestle and we got a few more breaks than they did,” Coffing said. “That’s about it. We are very, very close.”
The crowd went silent at the end of the 126-pound match when Elk Grove wrestler Victor Arroyo was quickly taken to the mat by Lewis and pinned but remained motionless for several moments. The match was paused to await the arrival of Cosumnes Fire Department paramedics who got Arroyo on a backboard and onto a gurney and taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.
“Arroyo getting injured put a damper on the whole thing for a while,” Coffing said. “We hope we can get him healthy. I hope he isn’t badly injured.”
This win means Elk Grove will head to Natomas High School Saturday for the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Team Dual Championships, an event a Coffing-coached team has won three times and placed second 11 times.
“I hear it’s a completely different format,” he said of the recently-announced change to the bracketing of the event. “They’ve eliminated all the second place teams in all leagues. There’s 21 leagues in the Section so there’s 21 champions. I hear (the seeding of the brackets) are going off straight enrollment. That doesn’t change our lives at all because we’re only 100 kids off from Oakdale, Vacaville and Del Oro and Ponderosa.”
On Friday, the Section will seed the four-team divisional brackets by total school enrollment with the four largest qualifying schools in Division I, the next four largest schools in Division II, and so forth. It could be Elk Grove will end up anywhere from Division I to Division III on Saturday.
The first round of the team duals will be at 9 a.m. and the Division championship duals will be at either 10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. Entrance to Natomas High School for the event will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination along with a valid I.D.
Like so many other wrestling squads, the Herd has spent time on the COVID-19 quarantine mandate and missed a few tournaments which typically has prepared them well for the post-season.
“We are not where we are traditionally condition-wise,” Coffing said. “Maybe that’s everyone, maybe that’s just us. There are certain counties which are not quarantining at all. They are going to be in better shape in the post-season.”
In two weeks the march to Bakersfield, site of the CIF State Wrestling Championships, begins with the Delta League Championships at Cosumnes Oaks H.S. on Feb. 5 and then the Division I Tournament at Elk Grove on Feb. 12.
Coffing says the next couple weeks practices in the school wrestling room will look different.
“We’ll have to start tailoring the things they are going to have to do in the post-season, instead of a mass room (instruction),” Coffing said. “It’s going to be more personalized. We’re going to have to be more intense for shorter periods of time, not grind them down, but still boost that cardio and do it with good technique.”
Laguna Creek takes Metro wrestling title
For the second time in school history, Laguna Creek has won a conference championship in wrestling. On Thursday, the Cardinals defeated River City for the Metro Conference championship. In 1999, the Cardinals won a Delta League championship. Laguna Creek will join Elk Grove at the Section Team Duals Saturday.
Individual match results – Delta League dual
109 Bulanin (EG) major dec. Fong (F), 10-0 4-0, EG
116 Calvert (F) dec. Negrete (EG), 4-3 4-3, EG
123 Chente (EG) dec. Clark (F), 3-1 7-3, EG
129 Lewis (F) pinned Arroyo (EG), 1:35 9-7, F
135 Lopez (EG) tech fall Donetskov, 20-4 12-9, EG
141 Soto (EG) tech fall Willett, 16-1 17-9, EG
148 Coffing (EG) pinned Barry, 1:04 23-9, EG
155 Hancock (EG) dec. Ramos (F), 7-5 26-9, EG
163 Khan (F) pinned Fialho (EG), 3:14 26-15, EG
173 Dove (F) pinned Amado (EG), 1:21 26-21, EG
185 West (EG) pinned Holmes (F), 1:45 32-21, EG
197 Bellecci (EG) dec. Houston (F), 2-1 35-21, EG
223 Frank (EG) pinned Isias (F), 4:50 41-21, EG
285 Cortez (F) pinned Fernandez (EG), :28 41-27, EG
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.