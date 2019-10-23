The Strauss Festival of Elk Grove staff held their annual Halloween fundraiser, the Masquerade Ball at the SES Hall on Oct. 19.
This year’s party theme was the “Nifty Fifties,” and guests were encouraged to dress up as if Dwight Eisenhower was president. Some attendees (left) continued the Strauss Festival tradition of dressing as if they were visiting 19th century Vienna when composer Johann Strauss II was “The Waltz King” there.
Proceeds will benefit the annual summer festival that showcases the music of Strauss at Elk Grove Regional Park. See Page 13 for more photos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.