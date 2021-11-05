Sacramento County residents know the climate crisis is real, because we’re living it. Not only do we suffer from intensifying heat and drought, but smoke from increasingly devastating wildfires clogs the air we breathe and play havoc with our lives and businesses.
However, there is hope. President Joseph Biden’s Build Back Better Act contains bold investments to fight the climate crisis, including historic advances in clean energy production, pollution-free transportation, and sustainable infrastructure.
The Build Back Better agenda would tackle climate-fueled drought and wildfires, reduce air pollution, and create well-paying jobs in the Central Valley.
Most of these investments to address climate change were excluded from the equally vital bipartisan infrastructure deal reached in Congress, making the passage of the Build Back Better Act absolutely essential. That’s why I am grateful to U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, for supporting this legislation. His support is critical for those of us who live in the valley, and there is no time to lose.
Currently, California averages 35 extreme heat days per year, a number that is expected to grow to almost 50 days per year by 2050. This year has already seen the hottest summer on record in California. Additionally over the next three decades, the severity of widespread summer drought is expected to nearly triple in California, resulting in serious agricultural losses, decreased income for outdoor workers, and increased energy costs for residents.
Both the intensifying heat and drought are in turn fueling larger and more destructive wildfires. Today, the greater Sacramento region that includes Placer and El Dorado counties ranks fourth in the state for the number of homes at risk of damage from wildfires; even more worrisome is the harm wildfire smoke inflicts on people’s health. In the recent Caldor Fire, the Sacramento area saw the air quality index hit hazardous levels, causing event cancellations and business closures due to the dangerous smoke and ash.
Warmer climates also lead to more precipitation falling as rain rather than much needed snowpack. Changes in precipitation patterns can cause atmospheric rivers to become more intense, which can then increase the chance of flooding in the Sacramento and San Joaquin river basins. Rising sea levels from increasing temperatures will also affect water level stages in the California Delta and the lower reaches of the Sacramento and San Joaquin rivers.
Accelerating the transition to clean energy and pollution-free transportation is imperative to meet this moment of crisis. Ensuring that we all breathe cleaner air, live in healthier communities, and lower our flood risk is a priority at any time, but especially during a global pandemic and economic crisis. We must not hesitate. If we fail to act, climate change will continue to threaten our way of life.
I thank Congressman Bera for his leadership and encourage him and our entire federal delegation to reach consensus on a significant Build Back Better Act that is forward-thinking and enables transformative action to tackle our most pressing challenges. Our livelihoods, our health, and our futures depend on it.
Darren Suen is an Elk Grove City Council member, and a principal engineer and policy advisor for the California Central Valley Flood Protection Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.