Like many during this COVID-19 stay-at-home order, I have been watching my share of television.
Recently, I watched the “Last Dance” - a documentary of the Chicago Bulls basketball team during the time of the great Michael Jordan. This team banding together in tough moments against the world enabled them to achieve greatness.
The series made me think about the need for all of us to come together - come together so we can get through this challenge of our time. Our common enemy is the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that infects us physically, mentally and socially.
We have come together to help our most vulnerable populations with food bank donations, food deliveries and being mindful of how our actions impact others. Mentally, we have embraced technology to stay in contact with loved ones and old friends. We pay tribute to our first responders, our medical professionals and our food service workers to uplift and give them strength on the front lines. We have found creative ways to ensure graduating seniors are celebrated and given sentimental memories that we all had the chance to make.
However, socially the virus still exploits our weakness. Like any difficult opponent, it leverages that weakness to breakdown the entire team - all of humanity. It brings out selfishness, lack of empathy and blame in people. These traits will erode the strongest team, let alone, a fragile community.
As the record number of unemployed cries out to return to work, they may appear selfish to those whose very lives are at risk. However, when you are about to lose your home or everything you spent a lifetime building or your child is crying out in hunger, those feelings may be just as frightening. If we are unable to see things from another person’s perspective, unable to appreciate the severity of their fears or suffering, we fall into selfishness. As human beings, we usually reflect what we are shown. Therefore, selfish sentiments are returned in-kind and breed additional selfish, un-empathetic acts.
Finally, we resort to blame because when the team is falling apart, it’s easier than acknowledging the work that isn’t getting done. Blaming the governor for not opening fast enough is not helpful. Those that blame Chinese or Asian Americans for the virus are fueling the hateful sentiment that has caused more than a 30 percent rise in hate crimes in California. These attacks against all Asian Americans are creating further divide among us.
During this time, we need solidarity to win this fight with COVID-19. We need solidarity in the Asian Pacific-Islander community. We need solidarity among all ethnicities and communities. We need all Americans to appreciate each other’s struggles, to have empathy for one another, and stop blaming government or any specific race for the virus.
The Chicago Bulls and the “Last Dance” showed us how championships are won – trusting each other, understanding and accepting each other, and standing together. Not blaming each other during difficult times.
I firmly believe our community is a winning team and I’m proud to be a part of it. Let’s stand united together to uplift our community and to defeat this virus.
Darren Suen is an Elk Grove City Council member who represents Council District 1.
