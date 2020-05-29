A basic principal of Constitutional law is that the government must have at least a rational basis for any action it takes.
When an action burdens a Constitutional right, such as Freedom of Religion or Freedom of Association, then much more is required. The government’s action must serve a compelling governmental interest, and even if there is such an interest, the government must craft its action so that the impact on our fundamental rights is as minimal as possible.
In responding to the COVID-19 situation, Gov. Gavin Newsom has not met these basic Constitutional requirements. In-person religious activity has been banned for many weeks, but there has never been a ban on grocery shopping. Grocery stores have never been singled out as COVID-19 hotspots. If grocery stores could be open to large numbers of shoppers throughout the pandemic, there is no reason why houses of worship could not have been open as well, perhaps subject to reasonable precautions.
Another basic principal of Constitutional law is that government must treat similarly situated citizens in a similar fashion as much as possible. Throughout this crisis, Newsom has allowed Target and Walmart stores to remain open. Those businesses sell not only food, but also clothes, books, and many other things. There is no indication from our COVID-19 experience that people are more likely to contract COVID in small stores than in Target or Walmart. There never was a reasonable justification for shutting down small retailers.
We don’t even know the true extent of the local COVID-19 crisis. No one has provided data regarding Sacramento’s death rate during the COVID months as compared with the death rate during the same months in prior years--a comparison that would be very useful to citizens and policy makers.
In addition, insufficient attention is given to the portion of our county government’s COVID-19 Dashboard which can be read to say that, as of May 23, there were 12 hospitalized COVID-19 cases in all of Sacramento County.
Does this crisis really justify Newsom’s takeover of our lives and livelihoods? His response to the COVID-19 crisis has been rife with hysteria. Our Constitution is supposed to protect us from such an abuse of power.
David Beales is a 29-year Elk Grove resident and a retired attorney who served on the Florin Resource Conservation District board.
