Elk Grove needs a hospital. It just should not be built by California Northstate University (CNU) at its proposed site.
CNU proposes to build a $900 million hospital and medical center on the site of the existing Stonelake Landing Center (Elk Grove Blvd at I-5).
The project will require the demolition of existing small businesses who have invested their savings and passions into providing services to the community.
The CNU website states, “Delivering in 2022” with construction beginning in 2020. They continue to promote this unrealistic timeline.
CNU has received no approvals. The CNU Application is still incomplete, the draft Environmental Impact Report is just underway, no traffic study, no Elk Grove Planning Commission or Elk Grove City Council approval, no application to the California Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development (OSHPD) and its financing is questionable. The OSHPD approval alone can take several years. It is impossible for CNU to “deliver” in 2022.
Dignity Health, however, has announced that it is building a hospital already approved by the City Council at Elk Grove Boulevard and Wymark Drive near Costco. Dignity has announced that it is applying to OSHPD for approval, which could take a couple of years. Phase one of their hospital is scheduled for completion around 2025.
Dignity will be a teaching hospital with a helipad for helicopters to deliver critical emergency patients. Dignity has extensive experience building and operating hospitals. In contrast, CNU has zero. How can CNU assert they will “deliver” in 2022 when Dignity states it will take them six to seven years and they are far ahead of CNU with approvals?
Moreover, there are many obstacles that sit in the way of CNU building a hospital that do not affect Dignity.
Here are a few: CNU wishes to build a 12-story building, larger than the California State Capitol, directly across from the Stone Lakes National Wildlife Refuge managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It is on the International Pacific Flyway, the major bird migratory path on the west coast. The service, along with several environmental organizations have raised major concerns about this building in relation to the wildlife refuge and other environmental impacts
The hospital site sits in a 200-year flood plain. The Elk Grove city staff report ( July 24, 2019) on the 200-year flood plain study to the City Council shows the hospital site would be subject to 3 – 10 feet of flooding during such an event. Post Hurricane Katrina, Elk Grove’s General Plan and Municipal Code prohibits locating critical health facilities in the 200-year flood plain. CNU is seeking an amendment to these prudent policies allowing it to build in the flood plain. Currently, there are no plans by local, state or federal agencies to strengthen the Sacramento River Levee to provide an Urban Level of Flood Protection for the hospital site at any time during its planning horizon. Based on public safety, no exceptions to the existing flood protection policies should be given to CNU. It should be noted that the Dignity Health hospital would be located outside of the 200-year flood zone. There are other unaffected areas in Elk Grove where CNU could locate.
Over 10,000 people a day are expected to access the CNU complex which is adjacent to a quiet, residential community. Plans include three parking structures containing over 3,000 parking spaces creating a potential traffic nightmare for Elk Grove residents accessing the I-5 ramps during shift changes and rush hours.
Elk Grove will have its hospital built by Dignity Health. It will be more centrally located than CNU’s site at the extreme western edge of Elk Grove and provide the necessary medical and emergency services with less disruption to a quiet residential neighborhood. It will also “deliver” well before CNU by an organization with experience building hospitals.
The city should make it clear to CNU that their current plans are inappropriate to the wellbeing of the community and suggest that they locate future development to areas zoned for such a large project.
Neighbors Ensuring Stonelake Transparency (N.E.S.T.) is a coalition of Elk Grove residents working to ensure that our city practices smart planning paired with thoughtful, balanced, economic development.
