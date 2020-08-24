“Don’t waste your food.” It’s something we’ve been told, or told someone else, at some point in our lives. And yet, the average American household spends more than $1,800 per year on food that gets thrown away. To put it in perspective, Californians throw more than 30 percent of their food in the trash.
Like lettuce on a mission, the city of Elk Grove is tackling the problem “head on” by asking all of our residents to do their part to erase food waste.
Why do we care? It’s because food waste is bad for the environment and air quality. And like what Mom used to say, there are people starving on our planet. When uneaten food and other organic waste decompose, they produce methane and other harmful pollutants while it breaks down. Food tossed in the trash ends up in our landfills and food left to rot spoils our chances of helping hungry residents in our community.
As we grapple with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and unemployment remains high, many households have to get creative to help make ends meet. Recently, food banks have seen demands at all-time highs. Donating edible food instead of throwing it in the trash is something we can all do to help.
Controlling our cravings, consumption, and wasteful ways starts with smart planning and preparation before we even set foot in the store. Planning meals ahead of time and planning how to use leftovers will set your family up for success. Making a grocery list and avoiding those impulse buys can help you come home with only what you’ll eat. Once you get home, you can prolong the life of perishable foods by storing them in reusable containers and washing them just before use so they can last until you eat them. Approach each meal with the idea of prioritizing the foods and leftovers that expire more quickly.
It’s also helpful to learn the difference between “use by,” “sell by,” and “best by,” dates to avoid throwing away food that hasn’t actually expired.
A few simple changes will help reduce food waste and make a big impact on our community, too.
You can start by learning what leads to food waste, and how smart shopping, proper food storage, and food donations can help by visiting www.ElkGroveCity.org/recycle.
Traci Goularte is the recycling coordinator for the city of Elk Grove.
