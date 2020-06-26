Elk Grove is a diverse and dynamic community. We are among the fastest-growing cities in the nation. Despite challenges that every city faces, we are proud of our ability to grow and improve our quality of life.
When it comes to the quality of our transportation infrastructure we have made important gains in maintaining the condition of our roads and investing in key interchanges, bus service, bike lanes, and walking trails.
However, it is also clear that if we don’t make new and major transportation investments, we will risk losing the gains we have made, embarking on a downward slide toward continuing disrepair.
This is why Measure A is so important to our future. The proposed November ballot initiative will raise $8.4 billion over 40 years for improvements to freeways, roads, transit, trails and bicycle paths.
Here are benefits Measure A will bring to Elk Grove:
•Implement “Fix It First” street maintenance and rehabilitation
•Widen, rebuild, and extend Kammerer Road
•Construct SR-99 at Whitelock Parkway Interchange
•Intelligent Transportation System improvements
•Signal maintenance and rehabilitation
•Citywide complete streets improvements
•Bicycle, Pedestrian, Trails, and Americans with Disabilities Act Master Plan implementation
•Trail maintenance and rehabilitation
•Congestion reduction on Elk Grove Boulevard
•Congestion reduction on Laguna Boulevard and Bond Road
•Pedestrian overcrossing of Union Pacific Railroad on Elk Grove Boulevard
•Pedestrian overcrossing of Union Pacific Railroad on Laguna Boulevard
Measure A also will create strong economic stimulus as our businesses and workforce struggle to rebuild from the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. As we all know too well, this highly transmissible and lethal virus not only has ravaged the health of lives and families, but also ravaged our economy. From nail salons to restaurants to movie theaters, many small businesses—which are the lifeblood of our economy—have been forced to lay off employees and close their doors.
The Sacramento Transportation Authority (STA) estimates that the Measure A half-cent sales tax in the first year will bring in over $127 million in revenue. An analysis by University of Pacific’s Center for Business & Policy Research estimates Year 1 revenue will attract nearly $200 million in matching state and federal funds.
The University of Pacific analysis also estimates Measure A will create an annual average of more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs, and more than $21 billion in total economic output for the county.
Our Elk Grove City Council, along with all the other local jurisdictions in Sacramento County, has voted to approve the Measure A Expenditure Plan and the STA has forwarded the measure to the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors for placement on the November ballot.
If Measure A is on the ballot in November, voters will be able to choose between two very different futures: one that will improve our transportation system as well as give a positive jolt to our economy at a critical time, or one that will continue on the path toward worsening traffic congestion, road conditions and bus and rail service.
Voters must answer the question: which future is better for me, my family and the citizens of Elk Grove?
Stephanie Nguyen is an Elk Grove City Council member; she represents Council District 4.
