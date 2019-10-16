Editor’s note: Elk Grove City Council Member Steve Detrick told the Citizen that he is undecided about running for re-election to the Council’s District 3 seat next year.
When the Elk Grove City Council began the process of moving to by-district voting, it was seen as a good first step after a long period of civil rights violations against Elk Grove voters. Unfortunately, it appears that Council Member Darren Suen is attempting to “gerrymander” his district to protect himself from voters and candidates that might oppose him.
Let’s start by taking a look at the Elk Grove Council District’s map as it exists right now with four districts. The included map roughly illustrates where each Council member or declared candidate lives.
Council members Hume and Nguyen were elected in 2018 and they are not on the ballot in November 2020. Suen is up for re-election on the west side of the city, while candidates Maureen Craft and Kevin Spease are running against each other in District 3 on the north side, all in 2020.
During the most recent council meeting, Suen brought up for the first time the quizzical ideas that east-west districts are better for city unity and that Laguna West should be split up into two districts.
While city unity is laudable, the Laguna West community is the most obvious geographically defined area of the city. Dividing it would be like splitting Old Town in half; it’s nonsensical. However, the immediate tangible benefit to Suen of splitting Laguna West is that he can avoid a large number of voters that oppose him in the Stonelake neighborhood on the southwest corner of the city.
Stonelake is the area most affected by the proposed and controversial California Northstate University Hospital (CNUH). Local residents have expressed their displeasure with Suen for a long list of CNUH-related reasons, including the following:
•Suen took campaign contributions from CNUH leaders without vetting the project
•Suen knew about the project but did not contact any residents to get their feedback
•The project will destroy many local businesses and Suen has not attempted to accommodate them
•Suen supported the project in a public press conference before any plans were submitted to the city
•The hospital would be in an at-risk flood plain
•The neighborhood cannot sustain the additional traffic that will be triggered by the hospital
•Adjacent residential properties will be dwarfed by huge dormitories, the main facility, and parking structures
In light of these serious objections to Suen’s behavior, Stonelake residents are organizing to challenge Suen in the 2020 election. His response is to orchestrate gerrymandering of the district by moving CNU and Stonelake into Nguyen’s Council district. The only feasible option to effectuate this is to divide Laguna West in half (see horizontal black line on map) and add adjacent neighborhoods. Of course, this would mean that the Stonelake residents would be disenfranchised this election since Nguyen’s seat will not be on the ballot.
An added defect of this plan, and a key reason that it may pass, is that it manipulates the city towards a future outcome desired by Council Members Suen, Hume, Nguyen and their close ally, Kevin Spease. The new district map would make it considerably easier for Spease to be elected to Council because it would necessarily move Craft out of his district and into Suen’s new district boundary.
Spease would then have no serious candidate to oppose him and Craft would have a very difficult time running against an established incumbent in Suen, particularly with his massive corporate-fueled campaign account of several hundred thousand dollars.
It is truly rare that politicians make such obvious self-serving maneuvers from the Council dais. However, these are desperate times for the Council. With by-district elections on the horizon, Council members may actually have to face the electoral consequences of pursuing an agenda which prioritizes out-of-town corporate contributors and leaves residents behind.
The appropriate response to Suen’s craven gerrymandering is to make the simple and obvious choice to keep the districts we have and then to revisit them after the 2020 census is released. Any plan which makes it harder for a woman of color, like Maureen Craft, to be elected in favor of a white male is EXACTLY the reason why the city is about to be sued in the first place. In fact, the gerrymandered district map would be “Exhibit One” in the subsequent civil rights lawsuit and trial against the city; a lawsuit that would cost the city millions of dollars.
If you want the city to protect taxpayer funds and be responsive to voter concerns, contact your Council member and let them know that they should keep the current district map without any gerrymandering.
Amar Shergill is an Elk Grove resident and the chair of the California Democratic Party’s Progressive Caucus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.