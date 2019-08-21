By Mark Graham
Guest opinion
Elk Grove residents have until Aug. 28 to make their voices heard, to minimize the damage that the assault of Close Proximity Microwave Radiation Antennas (CPMRAs) is going to do to our health, our aesthetics, and our house values.
On Aug. 28 at 6 p.m., the Elk Grove City Council will hold a hearing and vote on a proposed amendment to the Elk Grove Municipal Code and a so-called master licensing agreement between the city and AT&T/Cingular. These documents together would enable the city to issue permits for 4G and 5G cell antennas on light poles on city streets.
The purpose of 5G is to sell more data. With 5G you get your data faster – and also your health effects.
The new cell antennas, which they call, “small cells,” would be closer to our homes, lower to the ground, and more powerful than current towers and antennas. It is 24/7 involuntary exposure on city streets and in our homes! The 92 existing 4G towers and antennas will have to dramatically increase their output power to make the 5G system work.
Both the federal government and wireless industry know that long-term exposure to non-ionizing pulsed, modulated, microwave Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) is dangerous. Thousands of studies have found significant harm from EMR from 2G, 3G and 4G cell antennas, phones and towers. We are also exposed to EMR from smart utility meters, Wi-Fi, baby monitors, and GPS. Neither the government nor the industry has researched the health effects of exposure to 5G EMR – nor do they plan to.
Federal law says the city cannot regulate the placement, construction or modification of a cell antenna on the basis of the environmental effects of radio frequency emission. The same federal law preserves local zoning authority in all other ways.
The city has the power to regulate cell antennas on the basis of its zoning authority and/or aesthetics. The proposed code amendment does that in five different ways. It would prohibit cell antennas in front of a front yard of a home or within 500 feet of another cell antenna. A permit is required for each cell antenna. The city’s zoning administrator has discretionary authority to grant or deny a permit application. Finally, cell antennas will only be allowed on existing light poles. Thank you city staff, for proposing these!
In addition, the city should do the following: keep cell antennas out of residential neighborhoods, require 1,500-feet minimum spacing between any two antennas (or even 1,000 feet), regulate the operation of cell antennas by limiting their output to 150 microwatts per square meter where people are, require all equipment that can be placed underground to be placed there if technically feasible, require more detailed information on the application, group permit applications by neighborhood or voting precinct and notify residents by mail, provide location and configuration preferences for cell antennas, and require applicants to pay the city to hire an independent expert to advise the city on policy and technical matters.
Write to the City Council care of City Clerk Jason Lindgren at jlindgren@elkgrovecity.org. Speak up!
Mark Graham is an Elk Grove activist and leads Keep Cell Antennas Away From Our Elk Grove Homes.
