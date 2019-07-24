Editor’s note: Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly told the Citizen that the following opinion is an “open statement to this phrase that I’ve heard so often in my life.”
He submitted this statement a few days after President Donald Trump on July 14 tweeted in a 3-part message, “So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly... and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”
By Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly
Guest op-ed
“Go back to where you came from...”
Regardless of how many times it is heard, this statement is still shocking and equally disappointing. When spoken, its intent is to hurt, demean, and make others feel like they don’t belong.
When I was elected mayor, I received a similar note that brought back traumatic memories of my childhood in America. Instead of letting this negative message destroy me, I drew strength from it. It gave me the power and courage to stand up to bullies and ignorant people, and share my story as a refugee. As refugees, my father and countless others like him fought with and for America, a country they had not even stepped foot in. They fought for democracy and against tyranny. They fought for a country that is committed to the democratic ideals of expression and freedom.
I came to this great country as a refugee because my father rescued and recovered American pilots shot down during the Vietnam War. Like every refugee, there was no choice: stay and die or flee and maybe, maybe live.
I am a proud citizen of the United States of America, and I am never “going back to where I came from.” America is my home. It is where I, and many like me, belong. We belong. We matter. We make a difference. We are Americans, and we’ve earned our right to be in this great nation.
Regardless of your political philosophies or public policies, I ask you to denounce divisive and harmful rhetoric. Speak against ignorance and hate, and those who should know better, but continue to perpetuate divisiveness.
Let’s call it for what it is. “Go home to where you came from” is a racist statement. Stand with me and millions of Americans who believe in creating the American story that fosters inclusion and embraces diversity.
