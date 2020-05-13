Editor’s note: Eric Rigard, the Republican candidate in California’s Assembly District 9 race, wrote this open letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom about the state’s stay-at-home order.
To Gov.
Gavin Newsom:
Ever since you issued your March 19, 2020 “N-33-20 Executive Order” directing “all individuals living in the State of California to stay home or at their place of residence,” I have reflected on how church closures, high taxation, and no financial aid has impacted millions of Californians.
The Freedom of Religion is a basic human right enshrined and espoused in the U.S. Constitution. This timeless founding document, which came into force in 1789, is the supreme law of the United States of America.
Your Executive Order, drafted more than 231 years after the U.S. Constitution, is anti-constitutional. Your Executive Order is un-American.
Your Executive Order is hostile to Christianity, which is the dominant religion in the United States. Christianity has shaped American culture, established American institutions and influenced American society. As an American citizen you have benefited from Christianity. Your Executive Order is also hostile to people of other faiths as well. Cathedrals, synagogues, mosques, and temples as well as churches throughout California are indeed essential.
Religion and the free exercise thereof is essential to the spiritual development, mental health, physical wellbeing plus inner peace of parishioners, congregants, adherents, members and attendees statewide. In some cases, suicide is averted. In other cases, criminality is lowered and domestic violence is reduced.
I am a church elder who has been involved in church leadership for more than 30 years. I can certainly attest that churches have the ability to take precautions —social distancing, washing hands, wearing face masks— while tending to the spiritual, mental, physical, food, shelter, and clothing needs of the flock. Not only can the church do it well, but churches can do it better. Houses of worship should be reopened immediately.
There have been discussions of increasing taxes. This is absurd. Californians need tax relief! “N-33-20 Executive Order” has cut the pay of Californians. Their family budgets have shrunk. Irrespective of depending on federal partners —code language referencing American taxpayers— to bail out California. It’s time for you to make tough budgetary decisions and cut governmental programs. The redundancy of governmental agencies is wasteful anyway. Whatever happened to the additional gas tax, which was supposed to fund road improvements? Here is an area where you can show leadership and rescind the tax on Californians and provide tax relief. The answer to budget shortfalls is not to further burden California citizens, which would steal more of their non-existent to dwindling income.
As of the date of this letter, more than 62,500 people have been exposed to COVID-19. Surely they can file a disability insurance claim or submit a paid family leave claim. But what about the millions of other Californians? Where is the COVID-19 cash benefit for them?
While it is laudatory for you to have shown compassion for undocumented immigrants who do not qualify for federal stimulus funds because they are here illegally, where is your compassion for hardworking and law-abiding Californians? Surely, homeless people — many of them veterans and mothers with children — living on the streets can use their share of that $75 million. Instead of issuing your March 19, 2020 “N-25-20 Executive Order,” which commandeered “property—hotels and other places of temporary residence,” you could have used the prestige and weight of your office by partnering with the private sector, purchasing properties to house the homeless, and providing open mental health treatment facilities.
The people of California have generally been cooperative and patient. They are practicing social distancing. They are adhering to cleanliness measures. They are heeding the advice of health care professionals and are voluntarily wearing uncomfortable face masks. They have been considerate to each other. They have done a great job —millions at the expense of losing their jobs— protecting themselves and protecting others.
Let me state that we grieve for the more than 2,500 people in California who have died from COVID-19. We are saddened for their families. We are also concerned for the millions of victims this pandemic has affected economically.
Now is the time to open houses of worship, reduce the tax burden and provide financial aid for Californians. Now is the time to remove restrictions you have imposed on the people you are privileged to serve. Now is the time for businesses to open. Now is the time for people to return to work. Now is the time for scholars to graduate and lovers to marry. Now is the time for children to play little league baseball and compete in soccer leagues. Now is the time for Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants baseball fans watch their teams play against other Major League Baseball team opponents. Now is the time for people to enjoy beaches, boat on lakes, float on rivers and hike/explore/picnic at state parks.
Now is the time for the people of California to move about freely and interact and socialize and live. Now is the time to reopen California!
Sincerely, Eric Rigard
