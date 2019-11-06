Fix the stoplights
Living in Elk Grove for 35 years has had me see a lot of changes. One change I’ve watched is the town embracing stoplights. In any direction at any time of day, you will be controlled by stoplights. And as the traffic numbers have soared, not one effort has been to time these lights as to relieve traffic congestion, save fuel, save wear and tear, and consider it might lessen road rage. The timing of traffic lights is nothing new; most cities achieve optimum traffic by timing lights to the proper speed limits. Cities have found driver tensions lower, speed limits are respected, and public safety is achieved.
Call it growing pains, but speeding and road rage abound here in Elk Grove. I ask that the city take a hint from history and time these intersections for better traffic flow. The new normal for traffic that the city has bestowed on us is not working.
Robert McClernon
Elk Grove
