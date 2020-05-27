Not everyone can wear masks
Dear Editor:
In response to Jim Kelly of Elk Grove – not all people can wear a mask. Some of us have Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and breathing is hard enough without the restriction of a mask. Whether you like it or not, COPD is a handicap and under the Americans with Disabilities Act, denying us access to our precious Nugget Market or Costco is a violation of that act.
Since the consequences of me contracting COVID-19 is far more lethal than for you, I suggest you just stay away from me while I shop (we have to eat too), and I’ll take the same precautions I’ve been taking for the last 8 weeks while shopping at other stores that understand why I can’t wear a mask.
Terry Dundon
Elk Grove, CA
