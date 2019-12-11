It’s time to upgrade the dog parks
Dear Editor:
If you’ve ever been in or have had a loved one rely on a wheelchair or walker, you know the challenges they present. Sadly, many outdoor opportunities are inaccessible as my senior husband and I are finding out. In particular, wheelchair-accessible dog parks for both large and small dogs. They are nearly nonexistent in Elk Grove.
In a city as large and prosperous as Elk Grove, and with the growing number of dog owners, I would hope to find accessible dog parks for both large and small dogs with paved walkways so that those in wheelchairs or walkers might be able to relax and enjoy the company of other dog owners. Elk Grove Regional Park offers a large, lovely, shaded dog park, which is neither wheelchair-accessible nor is it divided into large and small dog areas. It is well-known that small dogs are at high risk in undivided dog parks. Visitors there are greeted by massive dogs, mud or no paved walkways. Morse Park is a beautiful example of a divided, wheelchair-accessible dog park.
We need dog park upgrades in Elk Grove proper. I ask that someone please address these deficiencies, especially as they relate to the ADA guidelines.
Connie Greening
Sacramento, CA
