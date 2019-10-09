Kudos to the EGPD volunteers
Editor’s note: For the Elk Grove police’s tips on preventing elder fraud, visit their website, www.ElkGrovePD.org.
Dear Editor:
I wish to compliment the Elk Grove Police Department and their volunteers.
The volunteers offer a class on elder fraud prevention. We had attended one previously and hosted one for our seniors at church. The volunteers were excellent with their current information and they answered all our questions. I feel all seniors should attend one of these classes.
Again, I give a big “thank you” to our local police department for offering this service.
Pat Evans
Elk Grove
