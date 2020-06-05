An open letter to the EG community
Dear Elk Grove citizens:
My name is Adenola “Nola” Akilo. Although I currently reside in the Bay Area, Elk Grove was where I was raised from 1988 to 2004 before leaving for college. Elk Grove was my home.
I went to James McKee Elementary School where I was taught by great teachers such as Ms. Anne Garcia (now Mrs. Anne Rapp), Mrs. Evelyn Easley and Mr. Bill Flink. I received an autographed Bill Cartwright basketball card from Bill Cartwright’s mother in-law, Mrs. Johnson who would periodically substitute teach my classes and give out autographed cards to students who behaved throughout the day.
I played in the Elk Grove Youth Soccer League where I played for both the North and South soccer clubs and my dad coached my two brothers and I, and many others. I played youth baseball and Jr. Herd football, and like many of you I borrowed books from the old Elk Grove Library. I went to Joseph Kerr Middle School where I was one of the many to have Dr. Arnold Adreani as my principal and I received my Silver K. I ate burgers from Jedd’s Restaurant on Elk Grove Boulevard. I went to Elk Grove High School where I played on the varsity basketball teams and coached in the Elk Grove youth basketball camps. I attended the First Baptist Church back when it was a small building on Elk Grove Boulevard and through the transition to East Stockton Boulevard where I was baptized.
I write all of this to say, I am Elk Grove. I am also a black American of Nigerian decent who faces many challenges and injustices that are prevalent in this country. With the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota on May 25, the murder of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky on March 13, and the murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia on Feb. 23, I’m tired of fighting and speaking up, and feeling like no one is hearing me.
I decided to write to the city where I’m from, the city where I was raised, and to the city where I want to impact change. I challenge the citizens of Elk Grove to promote change in our society by doing the following:
1. Start with empathy. Show compassion for our pain and our hurt. 2. Follow with listening. Comprehend what we are saying and what we have been saying. 3. Eliminate the excuses. Eliminate the “but.” There is no time for excuses when people are dying. 4. End your silence. Silence is a form of acceptance. Identify the injustice and speak up. 5. Lead with action. Join us when we protest. Join us on MLK Jr. Day. Join us on Black History Month. 6. Stop the hate. Finish with love. It’s that simple.
I want to make a difference and I want to start with the city where I’m from. Many of you know me and my family. In some cases, my family was your first true interaction with an African American. You know my character and our family values. But when I’m pulled over by a police officer, that cop doesn’t know any of that. My life is at the mercy of that officer and whether I get to go home safely is not my choice.
Help me make a difference. Start with empathy. Follow with listening. Eliminate the excuses. End your silence. Lead with action. Stop the hate. Finish with love. God Bless.
Adenola Akilo
San Jose, CA
