Gridlock in Elk Grove
I read in the paper a few times about complaints about traffic gridlock in the city of Elk Grove. Before voting to become a city, the individuals behind wanting to become a city stated that Elk Grove could control its own “growth.” That’s worked out really well, hasn’t it? During the explosion of homes and senior living facilities being built, additional entrances and exits to Highway 99 have never happened to help the traffic gridlock. Approximately 30 years ago, there was talk in the papers and on television of having a bypass off Highway 99, south of Elk Grove, that would connect to Highway 50 toward Lake Tahoe. Approximately three miles of that bypass have been completed in 30 years. That’s real progress, isn’t it?
Besides the Elk Grove school district, Apple, Elk Grove Auto Mall dealers, and some state of California employees, what industry is in Elk Grove? Elk Grove is a bedroom commute community that has traffic gridlock. It takes approximately seven minutes to travel one mile on Elk Grove Boulevard. Wow!
Bob Turner
Elk Grove
