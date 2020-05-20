Re: Assembly candidate’s criticism of state’s stay-at-home order
Editor’s note: The following is a response to Republican Assembly candidate Eric Rigard’s open letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom. That letter was published in the Citizen’s May 13 issue.
To Mr. Rigard:
I read with interest your letter to Governor Newsom. Since he is very busy right now and might not be able to read every local paper in the state of California, I thought I would act as a proxy and address your concerns.
You are correct that the Freedom of Religion is a constitutional right of every American. Freedom of Religion as written about in the U.S. Constitution and as codified in case law, means the freedom to worship as each American desires. For example, Hindus, Muslims, Christians and Jews, all worship differently, but all have the identical right.
You state that the Executive Order to shelter in place during an international pandemic is three things: 1. “Anti-constitutional,” 2. Anti-American, and 3. hostile to Christianity. I would like to address all three here.
First, as to your “Anti-Constitutional” argument, if you have read the U.S. Constitution, you are aware of the 10th Amendment. That amendment gives the states the power to delegate action and make laws on behalf of its residents’ welfare, health, and safety, as long as it is not a power already given to Congress, such as the power of commerce, federal taxation, to commit the military, immigration, etc. As the leader of the state of California during a health crisis, the governor was acting in his official capacity to institute such an order. While you may not agree with the order, there was nothing unconstitutional about it.
Second, as to your argument that the order is un-American. There is no one definition for what being “American” or for that matter, “un-American” means. In your letter, you reference the governor’s order extending payments to illegal immigrants currently sheltering inside the state. You asked what about compassion for the homeless, hard-working, and law-abiding Californians? Well, Mr. Rigard, all of those people are also getting payments. In fact, California has worked hard to find hotel rooms for as many homeless as they can during this pandemic. I also personally know hard-working Americans who are getting more money with the stimulus and unemployment than they made at their jobs and which is helping to keep them afloat during this economic downturn. There has never been a system to promote illegal immigrants above legal residents. All of us have been hurt by this pandemic including the governor who now has a budgetary disaster. Trying to keep all people safe and able to feed their children during this order was part of the governor’s plan. As a Christian, you must know in Zechariah 7:10 that the Lord said “the people” (meaning us) “must show kindness and mercy to one another. Do not oppress widows, orphans, foreignors who live among you, or anyone else in need.” Governor Newsom put into the order what is taught in the Old Testament, as well as by Jesus in the New Testament.
This leads me to address your final argument that the executive order is hostile to Christianity and any religion that has a building or congregation. Mr. Rigard, there is nothing in the order that says Californians have no right to practice their religion. Muslims are still having prayer three times a day. My family and I are worshiping online. People are watching Mass and services on TV or their phones. Your accusation is fake news - false and untrue. No one needs a building to worship. Where two or more are gathered in my name, am there, said God in Matthew 18:20. In John 4:24, it is said, God is spirit and those who worship him must worship in spirit and in truth. The rules that worship must be on a Sunday and it must be in a “church” or a temple are man-made rules. True followers can worship on any day and in any manner they choose as long as they do so with their heart and mind.
Wherefore, I ask that you analyze your arguments against the order. While the order has been inconvenient, oppressive, and alienating for us all - its goal was for the welfare and safety for the few of us most vulnerable. It’s a sacrifice. A sacrifice that has so far reduced the number of COVID-related deaths in the state, especially one as populated and large as California
We can all have our personal opinion about whether we feel the mandated sacrifice was something we would have done on our own without an order, but there is nothing anti-American, anti-religious, or unconstitutional about it.
Respectfully,
M. M. Welz
Elk Grove, CA
