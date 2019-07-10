A ‘Solar Bill of Rights’
Dear editor:
Something is missing from the response to power outages and efforts to prevent wildfires. It would seem like the best way we can protect ourselves from outages is to simply make and store solar energy at home. More and more people are doing just this, and their lights don’t ever go out.
In addition, the more people make their own energy at home, the less burden they put on the grid. That means we don’t have to maintain as many power lines in fire-prone areas.
But instead of encouraging more people to install solar, utilities are attacking it with red tape and fees. The politicians just look the other way. It makes no sense.
If our politicians are going to spend billions of public dollars preventing wildfires, they should also protect our right to make and store energy on our property without red tape and fees from the utilities - a “Solar Bill of Rights.”
Let’s free the people to be a part of the solution, instead of just propping up monopoly utilities with our hard-earned money.
Shaan Mohan
Elk Grove
Democrats and climate change
Dear editor:
At the first Democratic presidential debates, held June 26-27 in Miami, a total of six minutes were spent on climate change. The Democratic Party needs to have a whole debate on climate change. Even if the Democratic National Committee doesn’t want to make climate change a priority, the Democratic candidates can do that. Will they have the courage? The honesty? We know that the Republicans don’t.
Mark Graham
Elk Grove
