The Citizen’s move
Editor’s note: The Elk Grove Citizen staff is moving to the Herburger Publications office in Galt on July 1.
To readers:
Without the Citizen, you’re just a resident.
When I opened the mailbox here in Elk Grove last Friday, I was not surprised to find nothing but the Elk Grove Citizen. I was not surprised to find no coupon envelopes or shopping center offers. There weren’t even any bills. Just the Citizen.
Walking back to the house, I read that the Citizen’s little office on Elk Grove Boulevard would be closing. Not surprised. There’s no news in an office. The news staff can do their thing from anywhere, even if it’s at the plant in Galt.
The Friday Citizen is where they tell you all about where you live. But you knew that already.
When your neighbors are clueless or uninformed, and look to their back porch jibber-jabber for community clarity, please remind them that the community is covered by this long-lived, now-weekly.
The coupons may come and go. The socials may mediate. But the brave company that puts ink on paper and mails it to you is ensuring that your news is not deserted. Tell your neighbors, and write a letter to the editor. It beats junk mail any day.
Joseph Wirt
Elk Grove, CA
