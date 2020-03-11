New senior center’s parking lot
Dear Editor:
I visited the new Senior Center of Elk Grove’s facility at the grand opening. I toured the facility and spoke with management and volunteer personnel I’ve known for many years. I observed a lot of seniors taking the tour and asking questions about activities and hours that the center would be open.
On my second visit a few days ago, I noticed how far the parking lot was from the entrance to the senior center. I also noticed there’s no overhead weather cover from the parking lot to the front door entrance. I counted 68 left foot steps from the non-handicap parking spot to the front door entrance. Fifty-four left steps were counted from the handicap spot to the front door entrance too. Seniors using walkers, canes, and wheelchairs will take more steps, of course, and a longer time to enter the center.
At the old senior center facility at Sharkey Avenue, the non-handicap parking spot was only 14 left steps to the front door entrance. Eight left footsteps were counted from the handicap spot to the front door entrance. I’m very familiar with the above items because I was the transportation coordinator for seven years at the center on Sharkey Avenue. Our volunteer drivers were not only great with the seniors, but they took extra care in assisting all of them with their personal needs when needed.
Attention, Elk Grove city officials and planning department personnel – a four-person wide overhead cover needs to be installed at the new senior center from the parking lot to the entrance of the center. With the hot summers and the normal, wet winter months, seniors need protection from those weather conditions.
Bob Turner, Elk Grove
