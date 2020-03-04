An open letter on democratic socialism
To Editor:
This is an open letter to my fellow citizens of Elk Grove.
I hear some of you are opposed to democratic socialism. I have to wonder if you have been misinformed.
Did you go to a public school? If you did, that’s a benefit of democratic socialism. Do you go to a public library? If you do, that’s a benefit of democratic socialism. Do you now or are you planning to collect Social Security? If you do, that’s a benefit of democratic socialism. Are you over 65 and on Medicare? If you are, that’s a benefit of democratic socialism. Do you enjoy safe drinking water or the convenience of not having to go out back and use the outhouse? If you do, that’s a benefit of democratic socialism.
What about the fire truck or police department that protects you? Aren’t those a benefit of democratic socialism?
Jim Kelly, Elk Grove
