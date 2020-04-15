A tip of the hat to the EG Food Bank
To Editor:
This is a shout out to all of my senior friends stuck at home.
After reading the March 27 Elk Grove Citizen story about Assemblyman Jim Cooper sending a very generous check to the Elk Grove Food Bank, I decided I can give a little bit at this time. The food bank is working hard to reach homebound seniors.
To all of my friends in the EG Widows Club, EG Garden Club, and Discovery Shop, please donate what you can to the EG Food Bank, 9820 Dino Drive, Suite 140, Elk Grove, CA 95624.
Thank you and hope to see you soon.
J. Hertzler
Elk Grove
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.