California is the capital of innovation and a global leader in the fight against the climate crisis. Over the past five years, Californians have witnessed two of the hottest years on record and experienced devastating wildfires that affect the health, economy, and overall well-being of our communities.
As state legislators, we set policy aimed to protect our great state, and it is imperative that we collaborate with and recognize community partners that take action to move the needle toward real, identifiable, and positive change. For these reasons, we proudly authored Senate Concurrent Resolution 51 – which passed with bipartisan support – recognizing SMUD for being the first large utility in the country to adopt a Zero Carbon Plan that will completely eliminate carbon from its electricity generation by 2030.
The Sacramento area is consistently ranked as one of the dirtiest air basins in the country, as shown by the recently released American Lung Association State of the Air Report. Our children are 22% more likely to develop asthma than those in the rest of the country. Consequently, these challenges impact our most vulnerable populations disproportionately. Our current reality is unacceptable, and the only way to safeguard our future for generations to come is to create carbon free solutions that foster healthy outcomes, and create green jobs for the benefit of us all.
Right here in our own backyard, our community-owned, nonprofit electric utility, SMUD, recently adopted a Zero Carbon Plan to eliminate all carbon emissions from electricity generation in our region by 2030. While that timeline sounds ambitious, SMUD’s track record of delivering on sustainable solutions and championing innovative action plans is exactly what is needed to create clean powered communities.
The SMUD Board of Directors has consistently championed green initiatives that support innovative solutions to renewable energy. Their leadership has achieved tangible results. For example, SMUD was the first utility to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 50 percent from 1990 levels – the equivalent of removing 377,000 vehicles from the road. They’ve championed clean cars and partnered to plant more than 600,000 shade trees. They helped usher in the solar industry and now with their Zero Carbon Plan, they are ushering a new era of innovation.
Today, SMUD already delivers power that is 50% carbon-free. With its Greenergy and SolarShares programs, SMUD provides many state owned and privately owned buildings with 100% clean, carbon-free electricity. In keeping with this tradition, their new Zero Carbon Plan doubles down on these efforts and would power the Sacramento region with 100% renewable sources.
SMUD’s Zero Carbon Plan includes retiring carbon emitting natural gas plants and relies heavily on the electrification of the building and transportation sectors since these are two of the largest carbon emitting sectors in the State. For example, efforts include providing support for all-electric homes through customer incentives for rooftop solar and battery storage, electric vehicles, and by providing rebates to builders and homeowners for the installation of clean water heaters, HVAC systems, and cooktops.
In addition, SMUD has spearheaded and funded the California Mobility Center to bring emerging clean transportation options to the market. This innovation hub has brought federal funding to the Sacramento area and has successfully attracted startup companies in the field of clean mobility. The center is providing the guidance, education and partnerships needed to bring these ideas to fruition, while simultaneously providing 8,500 new clean technology jobs.
SMUD’s comprehensive plan to reach zero carbon emissions by 2030 is one that relies on all the tools in our toolkit. It’s the most ambitious of any large utility in the nation and their commitment to our community and equity for all is one to be commended and recognized.
For these reasons, it was an honor and pleasure to come together in a bi-partisan and bi-cameral effort to recognize SMUD for leading the nation by example as it takes tangible steps to reduce the devastating effects of climate change and trailblazing the path forward for a more prosperous future.
State Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, represents Elk Grove in Senate District 6. Assemblyman Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova, represents Assembly District 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.