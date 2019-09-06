Last Wednesday, I asked the Elk Grove City Council during public comments, “What is the basis for the city requiring a permit for each cell antenna?,” “What is the basis for saying the cell antennas have to be 500 feet apart?”,” “What is the basis for saying that you can’t have a cell antenna immediately adjacent to a front yard?”
The staff had proposed a zoning code amendment with these three provisions. My point was that the city could have used that legal basis, whatever it was, to keep cell antennas away from homes, schools, offices, etc. Electromagnetic radiation is hazardous. Overwhelmingly Elk Grove residents had opposed cell antennas. Several made specific recommendations.
The Telecommunications Act of 1996 says that a city cannot regulate cell antennas “on the basis of the environmental effects of radio frequency emissions” from the antennas. The city attorney said that, then misstated it as the city cannot regulate “in this area” (which the Telecommunications Act does not say) and he never explained what that meant. He never explained what the city can do. As I had told the Council members two weeks earlier, anything the city does to limit the number of cell antennas necessarily reduces the environmental and health effects of cell antenna electromagnetic radiation.
What was the City Council’s response? Crickets. Not a word. They sat there like a bunch of potted plants, unwilling to ask questions so they could understand the law and the city’s powers. They were unwilling to answer my questions. The Council had already drunk the Kool-Aid served up by the city attorney that said the city cannot do anything to limit environmental and health effects., or anything to protect our health. It was nonsense and they never questioned it.
What was the Council afraid of? Three things:
-The Council is afraid of AT&T. The multi-billion dollar company loves to sue cities to get their way regarding cell antenna ordinances. AT&T even threatened to sue the city at the hearing.
-The Council is afraid of the City Attorney. Why else wouldn’t they ask him, regarding keeping cell antennas away from homes and schools, and regarding limiting the number of cell antennas, “Can we do this?” and, “How can we do this?”
-The Council is afraid of the truth. The truth is that the Council Members needed to be more hands on, more involved. Cell antenna policy is complicated. The Council and staff failed to learn from the experiences of California cities and counties that have actually protected their residents, such as Mill Valley, Petaluma, Sonoma, Rancho Palos Verdes, Glendora, Belvedere, and San Diego County.
The city can regulate cell antennas in ways that limit their number. The City Council shouldn’t have ignored every single person who talked about health. They should have asked themselves, “How can we solve this problem?” Keeping cell antennas away from residential front yards is good, if it actually sticks, but if the City Council stood up for the people, our homes, schools and workplaces would be safer. Another zoning code amendment is needed.
Mark Graham is an Elk Grove activist who runs the website, www. Keep Cell Antennas Away From Our Elk Grove Homes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.