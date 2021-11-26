On Nov. 18, the city of Elk Grove honored this year’s inductees into the Elk Grove Hall of Fame. When was it established and why? I can answer those questions.
As a resident of rural Elk Grove for more than 40 years, after Elk Grove became a city, honoring our citizens was something of which I was very passionate.
For those reasons and more, in 2006, as part of the mission statement in bringing forth the original proposal to establish the Elk Grove Hall of Fame to the Elk Grove City Council for approval, I wrote, “I want to honor residents of Elk Grove who have contributed to our city’s rich heritage by making great strides in their field, bettering mankind, and have obtained significant success in their chosen field.”
In addition, the mission is for all Hall of Fame inductees is to inspire others to higher achievements and to foster success by sharing their journey. The proposal for the Elk Grove Hall of Fame was also to increase a sense of pride in the city of Elk Grove and to its residents.
This year’s inductees exemplify one of the critical components in the proposal, “Represent themselves in a professional manner, having a positive, ethical and moral code of conduct that exemplifies respectable behavior as well as being visible in the community.”
Congratulations to all of this year’s honorees. You have truly brought honor and distinction to the city of Elk Grove through your efforts and contributions.
Constance Conley has been an rural Elk Grove resident of more than 40 years and she is the executive director of a nonprofit. She wrote proposals that helped establish the city of Elk Grove’s Youth Commission, the Mayor’s Volunteer Awards, and the Elk Grove Hall of Fame. Conley also co-hosted Elk Grove Food Bank Services events that raised more than $40,000.
