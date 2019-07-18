Elk Grove residents, do you want to be part of the 5G health experiment? If you don’t, now is the time to speak up.
On July 18, the Elk Grove Planning Commission will hold a hearing and invite public comments on two proposals by AT&T / Cingular to make it easy for them to get permits to install and operate 4G and 5G (and future G) cell antennas on light poles throughout the city.
Did you even know that the city has been working on bringing in 5G?
Every public notice that the city creates on this should use the familiar term “5G.” A better term is Close Proximity Microwave Radiation Antenna (CPMRA).
Several California cities have faced this issue and taken strong action to protect their interests and the interests of their residents. The cities of Petaluma and Mill Valley amended their zoning codes last September, and do not allow cell antennas in residential zones. Elk Grove should do that!
The entire purpose of 5G is to sell more data. The city must decide between protecting the health and safety of its residents, our aesthetics and house values, and protecting industry profits.
On June 11, we held a symposium at Elk Grove City Hall with presentations by three experts who also made up a panel to answer audience questions. The questions and answers are on the website of Keep Cell Antennas Away From Our Elk Grove Homes. Forty people attended and Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly and Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli moderated the panel discussion. Many thanks to everyone there!
Please attend the meeting of the Planning Commission at 6 p.m. on July 18 at 8400 Laguna Palms Way in the City Council Chambers. You can speak for up to three minutes in public comments.
You can also email the commission, care of Sandy Kyles at skyles@elkgrovecity.org, with your comments.
What is the issue? What is the potential harm to Elk Grove residents? Health hazards! Also reductions in house values too.
The potential harm is having a powerful 4G or 5G cell antenna on the nearest light pole or utility pole (like right in front of your house) transmitting pulsed, radio frequency – microwave electromagnetic radiation (EMR) (or electromagnetic fields (EMF)) into your home 24/7. Thousands of scientific studies have found that long term exposure to 2G, 3G and 4G non-ionizing radiation causes headaches, insomnia, tinnitus, difficulty concentrating, dizziness and heart palpitations. Proximity to a cell antenna or tower is correlated to an increased risk of cancer. EMR also wreaks havoc with the central nervous system, immune system and endocrine system and causes structural and functional changes of the reproductive system. (International EMF Scientist Appeal, also BioInitiative 2012).
Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam said that the range of a Verizon 5G cell antenna is over 2,000 feet. That is based on more than a year of testing in 11 U.S. cities. That’s on my website too. In other words, the city could allow cell antennas no closer than 2,000 feet away and the system would still work.
The city has the power to regulate aesthetics. The proposed amendment to Title 23, section 94 of the Elk Grove Municipal Code (Zoning) states, “No small cell wireless communication facility shall be located immediately adjacent to a front yard of any residential dwelling.” (section 23.94.050 (A)(6)(b).) And antennas must be at least 500’ away from other antennas. But the city can do better.
The proposed zoning code amendment allows all associated equipment, including antennas, to be up to 28 cubic feet in volume. That is larger than most refrigerators!
Mark Graham is an Elk Grove activist who runs the website, www. Keep Cell Antennas Away From Our Elk Grove Homes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.